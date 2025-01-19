Aid to boat tragedy victims directed: Dar orders smooth relocation of Afghan nationals

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar chaired a high-level meeting, Saturday, to address pressing issues, including third-country relocation of Afghanistan’s nationals and the tragic boat accident off the Moroccan coast that resulted in several casualties. The meeting reviewed in detail the circumstances surrounding the boat tragedy and the steps required to assist the Pakistani victims and their families.

Senator Dar instructed the ministries of Foreign Affairs and Interior to coordinate their response effectively and ensure timely assistance to those affected.

The foreign secretary, secretary interior, and other senior officials were present at the meeting to provide updates and discuss the government’s action plan.

The deputy prime minister emphasised the importance of efficient coordination and directed all concerned departments to prioritise the welfare of Pakistani citizens affected by these incidents.

