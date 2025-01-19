AIRLINK 204.45 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (1.77%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-19

Police make big sacrifices in the line of duty: Senate chief

Recorder Report Published 19 Jan, 2025 02:47am

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gillani on Saturday said Pakistan has lost many courageous men and women, but the nation remains resolute in its commitment to upholding peace and stability in the country.

Addressing at Health and Fitness Gala at Police Lines Headquarters organised by the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) in collaboration with the Inspector General of Police (IGP) paid tribute to the sacrifices of the police force.

Police personnel sacrifice their lives for the future of the country, he said.

Gillani praised the police for their unwavering commitment to maintaining law and order, stating that they are a pillar of strength for the country.

He expressed solidarity with the families of martyrs, stressing that the entire nation is grateful for their immense sacrifices. “We owe an immeasurable debt of gratitude to our police force, who put their lives on the line to ensure our safety and security,” he said.

The Senate chairman also emphasised the importance of physical activity for individual health, pointing out its role in reducing chronic diseases. He noted that programmes like the Health and Fitness Gala are crucial in fostering a healthier society. “Such initiatives play a vital role in the development of a healthier nation,” he added.

Gillani called for increased public-private partnerships, urging the private sector to take a more active role in promoting health and wellness.

He also advocated for the inclusion of physical education in school curricula and the launch of awareness campaigns to highlight the benefits of regular physical activity.

The event featured a variety of fitness-promoting activities, including physical exercises, health consultations, and wellness programmes.

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider, MNA Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and senior official attended the event.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SENATE FPCCI Yousaf Raza Gillani IGP Senate chief

Comments

200 characters

