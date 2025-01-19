AIRLINK 204.45 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (1.77%)
Jan 19, 2025

PBF backs Green Pakistan Initiative

APP Published 19 Jan, 2025

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) has expressed strong support for the ‘Green Pakistan Initiative (GPI),’ lauding the collaboration among the government, military, and relevant institutions to address food security, reduce imports, and boost exports.

During a visit to the LIMS Headquarters, PBF representatives met with DG Strategic Projects, Major General Shahid Nazir and his team, who briefed them on the initiative’s progress, including efforts to transform barren lands into cultivable areas. In the briefing, the PBF team was also briefed about the concept of Green agri malls and the operations of agriculture smart farms for the convenience of farmers and the development of the agricultural sector.

During the meeting, PBF Senior Vice President Amna Munawwar Awan said it’s welcoming that the unprecedented political will to improve agriculture, backed by the military, with the ultimate aim of achieving food security. She emphasized the importance of ensuring seed security as a first step toward this goal.

Vice President of PBF Ahmad Jawad said by using waste land for agriculture, the efforts of Green Pakistan initiative would create rural employment, promote sustainable agriculture, and attract investment.

“Jawad also recommended revising land allocation policies to offer 200 acres of land to local investors, which he believes would foster investment and increase agricultural productivity”.

As, PBF wholeheartedly supports the idea that security and economic prosperity go hand in hand and calls for a comprehensive macroeconomic framework that addresses the needs of all income groups.

While the PBF also commended the initiative’s intent to reduce dependence on foreign aid, and further stressed that true success lies in implementing holistic policies and executing them effectively, urging that intent must be followed by concrete actions for lasting impact.

