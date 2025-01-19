Obesity termed main cause behind various diseases

LAHORE: Terming obesity as the main cause of various diseases, health professionals said that fat body is a basic cause of various diseases which besides creating difficulties in daily life also invites other complications.

“Regular walk and exercise in addition to controlling obesity have positive effects on mental and physical health,” they said, adding: “Females in particular can not only protect themselves from many diseases by making necessary changes in their lifestyle, daily routines, diet and taking other precautionary measures but this step can also play an important role in preventing diseases for them which will also help to avoid unnecessary use of medicines.”

Ameer uddin Medical College Principal Prof. Dr. Al-Fareed Zafar while addressing the participants of a workshop organized by Lahore General Hospital Gynaecology Unit-3 on the topic of ‘Lifestyle Medicine, Paradigm Shift for Women Health,’ said that lifestyle is closely related to our mental and physical health and citizens do not care about what food is suitable for their health because eating all the time and unhealthy foods lead to many diseases. In order to stay healthy, it is important to have the right amount of vitamins in the body, although supplements are needed by everyone so the importance of vitamins for women is more than that of men, he said.

Prof. Ambreen Haider gave detailed information about simple diet, exercise guidelines and prevention of self-medication in her lecture.

Prof. Nudrat Sohail said that it is possible to prevent obesity, heart disease and other complications by avoiding junk food and sugar.

While talking to the media, Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar urged Gynaecologists to also inform women coming for treatment about the golden rules of staying healthy and to provide awareness to prevent self-medication while the patient should also be told that in case of illness, ensure the use of medicines only after consulting a qualified physician.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025