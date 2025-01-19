AIRLINK 204.45 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (1.77%)
BOP 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
FCCL 34.83 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.17%)
FFL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.35%)
FLYNG 24.52 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2%)
HUBC 137.40 Increased By ▲ 5.70 (4.33%)
HUMNL 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
KEL 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.08%)
KOSM 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.31 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.26%)
OGDC 221.91 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (1.44%)
PACE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.58%)
PAEL 42.97 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (3.44%)
PIAHCLA 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 8.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
POWER 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.99%)
PPL 190.60 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (1.86%)
PRL 43.04 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.33%)
PTC 25.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
SEARL 106.41 Increased By ▲ 6.11 (6.09%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.99%)
SSGC 42.91 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.37%)
SYM 18.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.84%)
TELE 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TPLP 13.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.39%)
TRG 68.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.32%)
WAVESAPP 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.54%)
YOUW 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.97%)
BR100 12,137 Increased By 188.4 (1.58%)
BR30 37,146 Increased By 778.3 (2.14%)
KSE100 115,272 Increased By 1435.3 (1.26%)
KSE30 36,311 Increased By 549.3 (1.54%)
Jan 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-01-19

Obesity termed main cause behind various diseases

Recorder Report Published 19 Jan, 2025 02:47am

LAHORE: Terming obesity as the main cause of various diseases, health professionals said that fat body is a basic cause of various diseases which besides creating difficulties in daily life also invites other complications.

“Regular walk and exercise in addition to controlling obesity have positive effects on mental and physical health,” they said, adding: “Females in particular can not only protect themselves from many diseases by making necessary changes in their lifestyle, daily routines, diet and taking other precautionary measures but this step can also play an important role in preventing diseases for them which will also help to avoid unnecessary use of medicines.”

Ameer uddin Medical College Principal Prof. Dr. Al-Fareed Zafar while addressing the participants of a workshop organized by Lahore General Hospital Gynaecology Unit-3 on the topic of ‘Lifestyle Medicine, Paradigm Shift for Women Health,’ said that lifestyle is closely related to our mental and physical health and citizens do not care about what food is suitable for their health because eating all the time and unhealthy foods lead to many diseases. In order to stay healthy, it is important to have the right amount of vitamins in the body, although supplements are needed by everyone so the importance of vitamins for women is more than that of men, he said.

Prof. Ambreen Haider gave detailed information about simple diet, exercise guidelines and prevention of self-medication in her lecture.

Prof. Nudrat Sohail said that it is possible to prevent obesity, heart disease and other complications by avoiding junk food and sugar.

While talking to the media, Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar urged Gynaecologists to also inform women coming for treatment about the golden rules of staying healthy and to provide awareness to prevent self-medication while the patient should also be told that in case of illness, ensure the use of medicines only after consulting a qualified physician.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

obesity

Comments

200 characters

Obesity termed main cause behind various diseases

Starting April 1: CIS: SECP notifies new management fee caps

Govt takes major step towards giving teeth to Peca law

US pledges $117m in aid to Lebanon military

Trump launches his own meme coin, value soars

Aid to boat tragedy victims directed: Dar orders smooth relocation of Afghan nationals

Civil servants: Deputed officials not eligible for 20pc SA: LHC

Gas Utility Court competent to settle related disputes, complaints: SC

‘Mera Brand Pakistan’ inaugurated

Kurram admin orders setting up of camps for DPs

Mandate ‘usurpation’ IK says party to observe ‘black day’ on Feb 8

Read more stories