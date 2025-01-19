AIRLINK 204.45 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (1.77%)
BOP 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
FCCL 34.83 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.17%)
FFL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.35%)
FLYNG 24.52 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2%)
HUBC 137.40 Increased By ▲ 5.70 (4.33%)
HUMNL 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
KEL 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.08%)
KOSM 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.31 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.26%)
OGDC 221.91 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (1.44%)
PACE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.58%)
PAEL 42.97 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (3.44%)
PIAHCLA 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 8.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
POWER 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.99%)
PPL 190.60 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (1.86%)
PRL 43.04 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.33%)
PTC 25.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
SEARL 106.41 Increased By ▲ 6.11 (6.09%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.99%)
SSGC 42.91 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.37%)
SYM 18.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.84%)
TELE 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TPLP 13.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.39%)
TRG 68.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.32%)
WAVESAPP 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.54%)
YOUW 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.97%)
BR100 12,137 Increased By 188.4 (1.58%)
BR30 37,146 Increased By 778.3 (2.14%)
KSE100 115,272 Increased By 1435.3 (1.26%)
KSE30 36,311 Increased By 549.3 (1.54%)
Jan 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-01-19

CCP takes notice of ‘extraordinary’ hike in prices of Day-Old Chick

Recorder Report Published 19 Jan, 2025 02:47am

ISLAMABAD: Taking notice of the extraordinary increase in the prices of Day-Old Chick (DOC), the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has advised hatcheries not resort to any anti-competitive conduct prohibited under the Competition Act 2010.

The DOC producers have also been asked to let the DOC prices be determined by market forces based on demand and supply mechanisms. Hatcheries are further directed to submit comprehensive records of daily Day-Old Chick (DOC) prices spanning the past few months, including the current month.

This action follows numerous complaints regarding alleged price manipulation and possible collusion in the sale of DOCs. Reports indicate an extraordinary 250% increase in DOC prices, with rates soaring to Rs220 per chick compared to the average cost of Rs50 to RS60 per chick. The CCP is analyzing whether this abrupt and disproportionate price surge, occurring without any notable shift in market dynamics, is due to any anti-competitive behaviour by DOC producers.

It is noteworthy that in majority of the complaints it is highlighted that DOCs are not included in the essential commodities list maintained by respective provincial livestock ministries, leaving their pricing entirely in the hands of suppliers. In contrast, broiler chicken, classified as an essential commodity, has its prices regulated by the District Government. This highlights the urgent need for greater transparency and accountability in this critical segment of the poultry sector.

The CCP has already taken steps to address similar issues in the past. In December 2021, the Commission conducted a comprehensive enquiry in the poultry sector, revealing that eight DOC-producing companies, collectively holding over 50% market share, were allegedly involved in price fixing and cartelization. Show Cause Notices were issued, and hearings are taking place with the parties involved.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Competition Commission of Pakistan CCP poultry sector

Comments

200 characters

CCP takes notice of ‘extraordinary’ hike in prices of Day-Old Chick

Starting April 1: CIS: SECP notifies new management fee caps

Govt takes major step towards giving teeth to Peca law

US pledges $117m in aid to Lebanon military

Trump launches his own meme coin, value soars

Aid to boat tragedy victims directed: Dar orders smooth relocation of Afghan nationals

Civil servants: Deputed officials not eligible for 20pc SA: LHC

Gas Utility Court competent to settle related disputes, complaints: SC

‘Mera Brand Pakistan’ inaugurated

Kurram admin orders setting up of camps for DPs

Mandate ‘usurpation’ IK says party to observe ‘black day’ on Feb 8

Read more stories