Forecast of rains, storms in several regions

KARACHI: The Met Office on Saturday issued a weather alert for much of the country, predicting a powerful westerly wave to sweep across western regions, persisting till January 20.

This system is expected to bring widespread rain-windstorms to northwest Balochistan and northern parts of the country.

A period of moderate rain and windstorms, accompanied by snowfall over the hills, is anticipated in several regions of Pakistan from January 18 to 20 with occasional breaks.

These areas include Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin, Qilla Abdullah, Qilla Saifullah, Chagi, Noushki, Kalat, Barkhan, Khuzdar, Harnai, Zhob, Musakhel, Kharan, Kech, Panjgur and Gwadar.

