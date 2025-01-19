CM urges Japan to make investments in Punjab

LAHORE: Emphasising the need to find new ways to increase economic cooperation between Pakistan and Japan, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Saturday that all possible facilities and protection will be provided to Japanese investors in Punjab.

“We want to cooperate with Japan in agriculture, minerals, IT, AI, robotics, and energy,” the CM said in a meeting with the Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan H.E. Akamatsu Shuichi, to discuss various potential avenues of promoting mutual relations, trade cooperation and investment in various sectors.

She added, “Pakistan holds in high esteem its relations with Japan.”

Expressing gratitude for Japan’s support during the 2022 floods, Maryam said, “There are deep friendly relations between the two countries.

Japan has always supported Pakistan in difficult times, we are grateful to the government and people of Japan.”

She appreciated Japan’s development projects and public welfare initiatives, and invited Japanese businessmen to invest in Pakistan.

The Japanese ambassador H.E. Akamatsu Shuichi appreciated the advancement of public welfare agenda of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif by Madam Chief Minister. He invited her to visit Japan, which she accepted with thanks.

