Drone attack sparks fire at Russian site, reports say oil depot ablaze

A Ukrainian drone attack triggered a fire late on Friday in Russia’s Kaluga region south of Moscow, and social media sites showed video footage of what they described as an oil storage depot ablaze.

Kaluga regional Governor Vladislav Shapsha said on Telegram that a fire had broken out after an industrial site was hit in the city of Lyudinovo.

In a later posting, Shapsha said seven drones had been downed, with one landing in a “non-residential area.” The fire, he said, had been brought under control with no casualties.

Video posted on unofficial Russian social media sites showed firefighting vehicles speeding off in the direction of a large blaze at what they said was an oil storage depot in the city.

Ukraine confirms attack on oil depot in western Russia

Russia’s Defence Ministry and the governor of Bryansk region reported that air defence units had destroyed a total of nine Ukrainian drones over the region on the border. No casualties were reported.

The governor of Smolensk region, bordering Russian ally Belarus, said air defences had downed five Ukrainian drones with no casualties.

Ukraine’s military said on Thursday at least three drones had hit an oil depot in Russia’s southern Voronezh region, and on Friday said its own air defences had downed 33 of 50 drones launched by Russia.