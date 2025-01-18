AIRLINK 204.45 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (1.77%)
BOP 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
FCCL 34.83 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.17%)
FFL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.35%)
FLYNG 24.52 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2%)
HUBC 137.40 Increased By ▲ 5.70 (4.33%)
HUMNL 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
KEL 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.08%)
KOSM 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.31 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.26%)
OGDC 221.91 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (1.44%)
PACE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.58%)
PAEL 42.97 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (3.44%)
PIAHCLA 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 8.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
POWER 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.99%)
PPL 190.60 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (1.86%)
PRL 43.04 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.33%)
PTC 25.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
SEARL 106.41 Increased By ▲ 6.11 (6.09%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.99%)
SSGC 42.91 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.37%)
SYM 18.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.84%)
TELE 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TPLP 13.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.39%)
TRG 68.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.32%)
WAVESAPP 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.54%)
YOUW 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.97%)
BR100 12,137 Increased By 188.4 (1.58%)
BR30 37,146 Increased By 778.3 (2.14%)
KSE100 115,272 Increased By 1435.3 (1.26%)
KSE30 36,311 Increased By 549.3 (1.54%)
Jan 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Drone attack sparks fire at Russian site, reports say oil depot ablaze

Reuters Published 18 Jan, 2025 11:13am

A Ukrainian drone attack triggered a fire late on Friday in Russia’s Kaluga region south of Moscow, and social media sites showed video footage of what they described as an oil storage depot ablaze.

Kaluga regional Governor Vladislav Shapsha said on Telegram that a fire had broken out after an industrial site was hit in the city of Lyudinovo.

In a later posting, Shapsha said seven drones had been downed, with one landing in a “non-residential area.” The fire, he said, had been brought under control with no casualties.

Video posted on unofficial Russian social media sites showed firefighting vehicles speeding off in the direction of a large blaze at what they said was an oil storage depot in the city.

Ukraine confirms attack on oil depot in western Russia

Russia’s Defence Ministry and the governor of Bryansk region reported that air defence units had destroyed a total of nine Ukrainian drones over the region on the border. No casualties were reported.

The governor of Smolensk region, bordering Russian ally Belarus, said air defences had downed five Ukrainian drones with no casualties.

Ukraine’s military said on Thursday at least three drones had hit an oil depot in Russia’s southern Voronezh region, and on Friday said its own air defences had downed 33 of 50 drones launched by Russia.

Russia Russia’s invasion of Ukraine RUssia Ukraine war Ukrainian drone attack

Comments

200 characters

Drone attack sparks fire at Russian site, reports say oil depot ablaze

Feb 10- Mar 5: World Bank to send mission to assess slow progress on Dasu project

Electricity: annual rebasing from Jan 1 approved

IMF trims growth projection to 3pc

PTBA urges FBR to establish tax office in Gwadar

Sinclair, Warrican spin Pakistan to 230 all out in first Test

Israeli cabinet approves Gaza ceasefire accord, due to take effect Sunday

‘Ineligible persons’: FBR creates data governance office

Industrial consumers: Dar for providing power tariff relief

CCoSOEs approves business plans for PBC, PTV

Cargo scanning systems in Karachi ordered: Irked by cross-border smuggling, PM orders action

Read more stories