AIRLINK 200.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-2.39%)
BOP 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.55%)
FCCL 34.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.64%)
FFL 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.7%)
FLYNG 24.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.59%)
HUBC 131.70 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.4%)
HUMNL 13.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.57%)
KEL 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.04%)
KOSM 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
MLCF 43.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.28%)
OGDC 218.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.02 (-1.36%)
PACE 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.32%)
PAEL 41.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.69%)
PIAHCLA 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
PIBTL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.73%)
POWER 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PPL 187.12 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-1.96%)
PRL 42.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.29%)
PTC 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.81%)
SEARL 100.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-2.3%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.98%)
SSGC 42.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.96%)
SYM 17.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.28%)
TELE 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.62%)
TPLP 12.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.67%)
TRG 68.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.63%)
WAVESAPP 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.25%)
WTL 1.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.33%)
YOUW 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.25%)
BR100 11,949 Decreased By -85.4 (-0.71%)
BR30 36,367 Decreased By -410 (-1.11%)
KSE100 113,837 Decreased By -659 (-0.58%)
KSE30 35,762 Decreased By -241 (-0.67%)
Jan 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine confirms attack on oil depot in western Russia

AFP Published 16 Jan, 2025 07:14pm
File Photo: Reuters
File Photo: Reuters

KYIV: Ukraine confirmed Thursday that its forces had struck an oil depot in western Russia, where officials had said earlier that Kyiv’s drones had sparked a blaze in the Voronezh region bordering Ukraine.

The attack is the latest aerial assault by Ukraine to target Russian energy sites and military facilities in a campaign that has escalated this week.

“Ukrainian Defence Forces hit the Liskinska oil depot,” the Ukrainian General Staff said in a statement, claiming that “a large-scale fire broke out at the facility”.

It added that three drones had struck the storage facilities, which it claimed was used by the Russian army.

Russia says its forces capture two settlements in eastern Ukraine

The governor of the Voronezh region had said earlier that several drones “sparked a fire at an oil depot”.

Governor Alexander Gusev said Voronezh was attacked by more than 10 drones, with most striking a depot in the Liskinsky district.

He said that there were no casualties and that reinforcement firefighters had been dispatched to put out the blaze.

Videos posted by witnesses showed a substantial blaze.

Kyiv said earlier this week that it had carried out its largest aerial attack of the war on Russian army factories and energy hubs hundreds of kilometres from the front line.

Russia responded with a mass missile and drone attack that primarily targeted Ukrainian energy facilities in the west of the country.

Ukraine Ukraine conflict Russia’s invasion of Ukraine RUssia Ukraine war

Comments

200 characters

Ukraine confirms attack on oil depot in western Russia

PTI’s Barrister Gohar, Gandapur confirm meeting army chief in Peshawar

Selling continues, KSE-100 sheds over 650 points

Rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

Pakistan welcomes Gaza ceasefire agreement

22 militants killed in intelligence-based operations in Tirah valley: ISPR

Greentree Holdings offers to acquire 35% stake in TRG Pakistan for Rs14.4bn

Despite ceasefire, 32 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes

Prime Minister’s Youth Programme: loan limit for SMEs raised to Rs1.5mn

Gold price per tola jumps Rs1,400 in Pakistan

Banks apprised of road map to export growth

Read more stories