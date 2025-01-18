Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Pakistan registers massive $582mn current account surplus in December 2024

Afghan transit trade: ECC okays insurance guarantee for DAP imports

Security forces kill five terrorists in Tirah operation

PIA apologises for controversial Eiffel Tower advert

Pakistan launches first home-made observation satellite

1HFY25 FDI clocks in at $1.3bn, up 20% YoY

Pakistan’s REER index clocks in at 103.7 in December 2024

£190mn Al-Qadir Trust case: Imran sentenced to 14 years in prison

