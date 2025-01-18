AIRLINK 204.45 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (1.77%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from January 17, 2025
BR Web Desk Published 18 Jan, 2025 09:09am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Pakistan registers massive $582mn current account surplus in December 2024

Read here for details.

  • Afghan transit trade: ECC okays insurance guarantee for DAP imports

Read here for details.

  • Security forces kill five terrorists in Tirah operation

Read here for details.

  • PIA apologises for controversial Eiffel Tower advert

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan launches first home-made observation satellite

Read here for details.

  • 1HFY25 FDI clocks in at $1.3bn, up 20% YoY

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s REER index clocks in at 103.7 in December 2024

Read here for details.

  • £190mn Al-Qadir Trust case: Imran sentenced to 14 years in prison

Read here for details.

