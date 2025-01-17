AIRLINK 204.00 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (1.54%)
BOP 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
CNERGY 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
FCCL 34.85 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.23%)
FFL 17.28 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.77%)
FLYNG 24.61 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.37%)
HUBC 137.49 Increased By ▲ 5.79 (4.4%)
HUMNL 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
KEL 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.87%)
KOSM 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
MLCF 44.20 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.01%)
OGDC 221.70 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (1.35%)
PACE 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.29%)
PAEL 43.00 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (3.51%)
PIAHCLA 17.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
PIBTL 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
POWER 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.32%)
PPL 190.00 Increased By ▲ 2.88 (1.54%)
PRL 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.23%)
PTC 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
SEARL 106.20 Increased By ▲ 5.90 (5.88%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.99%)
SSGC 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.99%)
SYM 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.06%)
TELE 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
TPLP 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.93%)
TRG 67.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.54%)
WAVESAPP 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
WTL 1.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.54%)
YOUW 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
BR100 12,137 Increased By 188.4 (1.58%)
BR30 37,146 Increased By 778.3 (2.14%)
KSE100 115,272 Increased By 1435.3 (1.26%)
KSE30 36,311 Increased By 549.3 (1.54%)
Jan 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Afghan transit trade: ECC okays insurance guarantee for DAP imports

  • Economic Coordination Committee authorises Finance Division to approve payment of projected Rs935.78mn in net salaries of Pakistan Steel Mills employees for FY25
BR Web Desk Published January 17, 2025 Updated January 17, 2025 10:37pm

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on Friday approved the replacement of bank guarantees - imposed on October 7, 2023 - for the import of Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) under Afghanistan–Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement (APTTA) with insurance guarantees, the Finance Division said.

The ECC meeting, chaired by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, reviewed a proposal from the Ministry of Maritime Affairs regarding the withdrawal of bank guarantees for Afghan transit trade facilitation through Gwadar Port.

“The ECC approved replacing the bank guarantees, imposed on October 7, 2023, for the import of Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) under APTTA, with insurance guarantees,” the statement read.

Business Recorder reported on Thursday that the government might replace the bank guarantee system with an insurance guarantee to facilitate transit trade under the bilateral agreement between Pakistan and Afghanistan, specifically for goods passing through Gwadar Port.

The APTTA was signed in 2010 to facilitate the movement of goods between the two countries. The Ministry of Commerce allowed the import of Afghan bulk cargo—wheat, sugar, and fertilisers—at Gwadar Port, with onward transit to Afghanistan using bonded, insured, and sealable trucks equipped with tracking devices.

Pak-Afghan trade declining since Taliban’s return to power: PBF

The cargo handling was part of special initiatives, including the introduction of an Insurance Guarantee. The Insurance Guarantee for Afghan transit goods was introduced under Customs Rules 2021 (Rule 471, clause-xi), and was later replaced by SRO No.1402(1)/2023 on October 7, 2023.

The Ministry of Maritime Affairs, in a summary to the ECC, noted that the requirement for bank guarantees in Afghanistan’s transit trade had a negative impact, particularly on bulk cargoes such as wheat, sugar, and fertiliser, which in turn affected investors and ease of doing business. As a result, investors in Gwadar, along with the Port Operator and Gwadar Port Authority, have repeatedly requested the withdrawal of the bank guarantee requirement, proposing instead the use of an Insurance Guarantee to streamline trade operations.

Salaries of Pakistan Steel Mills employees

Meanwhile, the ECC also deliberated upon a proposal of the Ministry of Industries and Production regarding the disbursement of salaries to Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) employees for the financial year 2024-25 (projected).

“The committee authorised the Finance Division to approve the payment of the projected net salary of Rs935.78 million for FY2024-25, to be disbursed monthly according to the salary demand of PSM. These funds will be provided from the already approved budgetary allocation of Rs3.5 billion,” the Finance Division said.

Revision in annual rebasing determination timeline

The ECC further discussed and approved a proposal from the Power Division regarding the revision in the annual rebasing determination timeline.

“Policy guidelines were approved to be issued to NEPRA for revising the annual tariff determination process timeline by amending the legal and regulatory framework.”

The ECC directed that rebasing should be notified with effect from January 1, 2025, onward each year, following the completion of regulatory proceedings. The Power Division was authorised to approach NEPRA for the implementation of the policy guidelines.

Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to defuse prevailing tension

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Commerce presented a proposal seeking an extension of regulatory duties on finished flat steel products.

The ECC approved the extension of duties on relevant iron and steel flat products until March 31, 2025, as recommended by the Tariff Policy Board during its 61st meeting held on December 26, 2024.

“However, the ECC emphasised that no further extensions will be entertained, referencing the Federal Government’s authority under Sub-section 3 of Section 18 of the Customs Act, 1968.”

Delay in EOBI audits

The ECC also considered a proposal of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development for budget proposals for FY 2024-25 and revised estimates for FY 2023-24 regarding Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI).

“The ECC expressed strong displeasure over the delayed submission of the proposals by EOBI and MOPHRD. While the budget proposals for FY 2024-25 were reluctantly approved, the revised estimates for FY 2023-24 were not approved.

“The ECC also registered its concerns over the delay in EOBI audits, with the last audit conducted in 2019. Relevant authorities were directed to thoroughly investigate the delay and submit an update to the ECC within one week,” the Finance Division said.

Finance Division gwadar port Economic Coordination Committee APTTA Pakistan Steel Mills Power Division EOBI Afghan Transit Trade bank guarantees Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb insurance guarantees Afghanistan–Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement Di Ammonium Phosphate DAP imports EOBI audits

Comments

200 characters

Afghan transit trade: ECC okays insurance guarantee for DAP imports

£190mn Al-Qadir Trust case: Imran sentenced to 14 years in prison

Pakistan registers massive $582mn current account surplus in December 2024

US Supreme Court upholds law banning TikTok from January 19

Stocks rebound as KSE-100 gains over 1,400 points

Israeli security cabinet recommends Gaza ceasefire deal

Security forces kill five terrorists in Tirah operation

Pakistan launches first home-made observation satellite

Rupee registers gain against US dollar

1HFY25 FDI clocks in at $1.3bn, up 20% YoY

Read more stories