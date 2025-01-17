AIRLINK 207.00 Increased By ▲ 6.10 (3.04%)
Markets

Pakistan registers massive $582mn current account surplus in December 2024

  • This is fifth consecutive month of current account surplus
BR Web Desk Published January 17, 2025 Updated January 17, 2025 10:44am

Pakistan’s current account posted a surplus of $582 million in December 2024, a jump of 109% as compared to a surplus of $279 million in the same month of the previous year, data released on Friday by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) showed.

This is the fifth consecutive month of a current account surplus.

Topline Securities stated that Pakistan’s surplus of $582 million for December “came higher than expectations”. It attributed the surplus to “higher remittances and improved trade balance”.

Meanwhile, for November, the surplus was originally reported to be at $729 million, but the SBP revised it in the latest data to be at $684 million.

Overall, the figure takes Pakistan’s current account to a surplus of $1.21 billion in the first half of the current fiscal year (1HFY25), in contrast to a massive deficit of $1.397 billion in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Breakdown

In December 2024, the country’s total export of goods and services amounted to $3.838 billion, up nearly 9% as compared to $3.53 billion in the same month of the previous year

Meanwhile, imports clocked in at $5.781 billion during December 2024, an increase of over 15% on a yearly basis, according to SBP data.

Workers’ remittances clocked in at $3.079 billion, an increase of over 29% as compared to the previous year.

Low economic growth along with high inflation have helped curtail Pakistan’s current account deficit with an increase in exports also helping the cause. A high interest rate, which has declined in recent months, and some restrictions on imports have also aided the policymakers’ objective of a narrower current account deficit.

1HFY25

In 1HFY25, the country’s total export of goods and services amounted to $20.28 billion. Whereas, imports clocked in at $33.38 billion during the period, according to SBP data.

The country’s worker remittances clocked in at $17.85 billion, an increase of nearly 33% as compared to $13.44 billion in the same period last year.

The current account is a key figure for cash-strapped Pakistan which relies heavily on imports to run its economy.

A widening deficit puts pressure on the exchange rate and drains official foreign exchange reserves, while the situation reverses vice versa.

Pakistan Economy Remittances pakistan exports SBP current account India’s palm oil imports SBP data remittance inflows current account surplus Pakistan Current Account Pakistan’s economic crisis remittances growth

