Security forces kill five terrorists in Tirah operation

BR Web Desk Published 17 Jan, 2025 08:30pm

The security forces on Friday killed five terrorists in an intelligence-based operation in (IBO) Tirah, Khyber district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the military’s media affairs wing said.

“During the conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged khwarij location, as a result of which, five khwarij including kharji ring leader Abidullah@ Turab, were sent to hell, while one kharji was apprehended,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The ISPR noted that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area against the security forces as well as the killing of innocent civilians.

27 terrorists killed in Balochistan intelligence-based operation: ISPR

A sanitization operation is also underway to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

Security forces have killed 27 terrorists in Tirah Valley since December 14, 2024.

The ISPR reported on Thursday that numerous terrorist incidents have recently occurred in Tirah, Khyber District, targeting both security forces and innocent civilians, which resulted in several casualties.

“In response to these heinous acts, security forces are conducting extensive Intelligence-Based Operations (IBOs) in the area against the Khawrij,” the statement read.

These operations will continue until peace is restored in the area and the Khawrij have been eliminated, it added.

ISPR Tirah valley operation

