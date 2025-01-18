PM welcomes C/A surplus

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday welcomed the current account surplus posted for the third consecutive month, saying it is a testament to the growing confidence of the business community in the government and its economic policies.

In a statement issued here, Sharif said that the continuous surplus in the current account for October, November, and December 2024 reflected the right direction of economic policies. He said that a surplus of $1.2 billion was recorded in the first six months of the current fiscal year, adding that the government is actively working to further increase the surplus in the current fiscal year.

He said positive economic indicators reflected the growing trust of the business community in the government and its economic policies. He also highlighted the significance of programmes such as “Uraan Pakistan,” saying it will certainly contribute to strengthening the economy.

Reiterating his commitment to steer the country out of the prevalent economic crisis, the prime minister said that programmes such as Uraan Pakistan will go a long way in strengthening the national economy.

