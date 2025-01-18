AIRLINK 204.45 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (1.77%)
BOP 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
FCCL 34.83 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.17%)
FFL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.35%)
FLYNG 24.52 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2%)
HUBC 137.40 Increased By ▲ 5.70 (4.33%)
HUMNL 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
KEL 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.08%)
KOSM 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.31 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.26%)
OGDC 221.91 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (1.44%)
PACE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.58%)
PAEL 42.97 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (3.44%)
PIAHCLA 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 8.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
POWER 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.99%)
PPL 190.60 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (1.86%)
PRL 43.04 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.33%)
PTC 25.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
SEARL 106.41 Increased By ▲ 6.11 (6.09%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.99%)
SSGC 42.91 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.37%)
SYM 18.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.84%)
TELE 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TPLP 13.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.39%)
TRG 68.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.32%)
WAVESAPP 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.54%)
YOUW 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.97%)
BR100 12,137 Increased By 188.4 (1.58%)
BR30 37,146 Increased By 778.3 (2.14%)
KSE100 115,272 Increased By 1435.3 (1.26%)
KSE30 36,311 Increased By 549.3 (1.54%)
Jan 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-01-18

Maryam launches Honhaar Scholarship Programme in Okara

Recorder Report Published 18 Jan, 2025 05:45am

LAHORE: Launching the “CM Honhaar Scholarship” in Okara, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif unveiled new laptops for the students.

The students raised enthusiastic slogans after seeing Core i7, 13th generation of laptop scheme. The students expressed their profound excitement on the arrival of CM Punjab at the University of Okara. The students stood on their seats and accorded her a warm reception by torching their mobile flashlights.

The Chief Minister got up from her seat and welcomed the students who held the privilege of reciting the Holy Quran and Naat-e-Rasool-e-Maqbool (SAW). She interacted with the female students among other students and gave a seat to the differently-abled female students next to her.

On the direction of the Chief Minister, a guard of honour was presented in honour of the students who received Honhaar Scholarships. A smartly turned out contingent of police presented a general salute to the students. Muhammad Faisal and Nimra Aziz of Pakpattan narrated the story of their success journey with regard to obtaining Honhaar Scholarship.

The CM Punjab personally went to meet assembly members belonging to Sahiwal division. The students presented a portrait of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Kulsoom Nawaz to the Chief Minister. The students and the young children also presented photographs to her. During the closing moments of the ceremony, the students gathered around and took selfies with CM Punjab.

As many as 1438 students of Sahiwal Division will be given more than Rs72.9 million Honhaar Scholarships. About 294 students of Sahiwal University will be given Honhaar Scholarships worth Rs12.5 million and 110 students of University of Okara will be given Honhaar Scholarships worth Rs4.23 million.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Maryam Nawaz Sharif CM Honhaar Scholarship

Comments

200 characters

Maryam launches Honhaar Scholarship Programme in Okara

Feb 10- Mar 5: World Bank to send mission to assess slow progress on Dasu project

Electricity: annual rebasing from Jan 1 approved

IMF trims growth projection to 3pc

PTBA urges FBR to establish tax office in Gwadar

‘Ineligible persons’: FBR creates data governance office

Industrial consumers: Dar for providing power tariff relief

CCoSOEs approves business plans for PBC, PTV

Cargo scanning systems in Karachi ordered: Irked by cross-border smuggling, PM orders action

Revolving fund accounts: Accounting procedure revised

Dec FCA: CPPA-G seeks negative adjustment of Rs1.03/unit

Read more stories