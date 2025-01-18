Maryam launches Honhaar Scholarship Programme in Okara

LAHORE: Launching the “CM Honhaar Scholarship” in Okara, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif unveiled new laptops for the students.

The students raised enthusiastic slogans after seeing Core i7, 13th generation of laptop scheme. The students expressed their profound excitement on the arrival of CM Punjab at the University of Okara. The students stood on their seats and accorded her a warm reception by torching their mobile flashlights.

The Chief Minister got up from her seat and welcomed the students who held the privilege of reciting the Holy Quran and Naat-e-Rasool-e-Maqbool (SAW). She interacted with the female students among other students and gave a seat to the differently-abled female students next to her.

On the direction of the Chief Minister, a guard of honour was presented in honour of the students who received Honhaar Scholarships. A smartly turned out contingent of police presented a general salute to the students. Muhammad Faisal and Nimra Aziz of Pakpattan narrated the story of their success journey with regard to obtaining Honhaar Scholarship.

The CM Punjab personally went to meet assembly members belonging to Sahiwal division. The students presented a portrait of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Kulsoom Nawaz to the Chief Minister. The students and the young children also presented photographs to her. During the closing moments of the ceremony, the students gathered around and took selfies with CM Punjab.

As many as 1438 students of Sahiwal Division will be given more than Rs72.9 million Honhaar Scholarships. About 294 students of Sahiwal University will be given Honhaar Scholarships worth Rs12.5 million and 110 students of University of Okara will be given Honhaar Scholarships worth Rs4.23 million.

