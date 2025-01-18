PARTLY FACETIOUS: Can an Amin trump a Sadiq?

“So the meeting between Barrister Gohar, Gandapur and the Chief of Army Staff…” “Before you run at the mouth, the only topic discussed was security!”

“I wasn’t aware that Barrister Gohar was involved with security of anyone but his family…”

“Barrister Gohar is the chairman of a party that rules in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.”

“In that case, I am the chair of the negotiating committee.”

“Don’t be facetious, we all know the chair of the negotiating committee is the only Sadiq in the assembly, so be respectful.”

“Can an Amin trump a Sadiq?”

“Well, a Sadiq and an Amin can trump him hands down.”

“But what if the bout is between A Sadiq and Amin G? I am taking odds as to who will win?”

“Not the suited booted ASadiq - I doubt if anyone will place a bet in favour of A Sadiq’s win…not even Nawaz Sharif.”

“Hmmmm I agree Amin G has ties to two key players while A Sadiq has a tie to a retired player.”

“Nawaz Sharif maybe retired but he is now playing the role of Kingmaker…OK, OK I stand corrected Queen maker and as long as his brother can negotiate…\”

“Right but going back to Amin G, he has links to The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless and with the E leader…”

“E leader? I wasn’t aware that the obsession with digitization has gone that far!”

“E as in establishment.”

“Ah, so plurality of…of…not functions…I mean, it’s not as if he is wearing two hats like the Brown Pope but…but…”

“A pluralist a la Pakistan style – a leg in two camps.”

“A Sadiq has both feet on the Speaker’s chair, and that means getting sanctimonious about subjects he doesn’t know anything about. Did you hear his reference to a charter of economy…”

“If you want to be anywhere in PML-N you have to follow the Greedy for Portfolios Samdhi (GPS) line - a charter of the economy where all parties are agreed to implement the same policies…”

“But the beauty of democracy is to offer the electorate different parties with different economic agendas…”

“And there you go – ground realities and all that…all parties under one umbrella…”

“Precisely.”

