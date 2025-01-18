AIRLINK 204.45 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (1.77%)
BOP 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
FCCL 34.83 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.17%)
FFL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.35%)
FLYNG 24.52 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2%)
HUBC 137.40 Increased By ▲ 5.70 (4.33%)
HUMNL 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
KEL 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.08%)
KOSM 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.31 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.26%)
OGDC 221.91 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (1.44%)
PACE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.58%)
PAEL 42.97 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (3.44%)
PIAHCLA 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 8.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
POWER 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.99%)
PPL 190.60 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (1.86%)
PRL 43.04 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.33%)
PTC 25.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
SEARL 106.41 Increased By ▲ 6.11 (6.09%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.99%)
SSGC 42.91 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.37%)
SYM 18.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.84%)
TELE 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TPLP 13.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.39%)
TRG 68.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.32%)
WAVESAPP 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.54%)
YOUW 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.97%)
BR100 12,137 Increased By 188.4 (1.58%)
BR30 37,146 Increased By 778.3 (2.14%)
KSE100 115,272 Increased By 1435.3 (1.26%)
KSE30 36,311 Increased By 549.3 (1.54%)
Opinion Print 2025-01-18

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Can an Amin trump a Sadiq?

Anjum Ibrahim Published 18 Jan, 2025 05:45am

“So the meeting between Barrister Gohar, Gandapur and the Chief of Army Staff…” “Before you run at the mouth, the only topic discussed was security!”

“I wasn’t aware that Barrister Gohar was involved with security of anyone but his family…”

“Barrister Gohar is the chairman of a party that rules in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.”

“In that case, I am the chair of the negotiating committee.”

“Don’t be facetious, we all know the chair of the negotiating committee is the only Sadiq in the assembly, so be respectful.”

“Can an Amin trump a Sadiq?”

“Well, a Sadiq and an Amin can trump him hands down.”

“But what if the bout is between A Sadiq and Amin G? I am taking odds as to who will win?”

“Not the suited booted ASadiq - I doubt if anyone will place a bet in favour of A Sadiq’s win…not even Nawaz Sharif.”

“Hmmmm I agree Amin G has ties to two key players while A Sadiq has a tie to a retired player.”

“Nawaz Sharif maybe retired but he is now playing the role of Kingmaker…OK, OK I stand corrected Queen maker and as long as his brother can negotiate…\”

“Right but going back to Amin G, he has links to The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless and with the E leader…”

“E leader? I wasn’t aware that the obsession with digitization has gone that far!”

“E as in establishment.”

“Ah, so plurality of…of…not functions…I mean, it’s not as if he is wearing two hats like the Brown Pope but…but…”

“A pluralist a la Pakistan style – a leg in two camps.”

“A Sadiq has both feet on the Speaker’s chair, and that means getting sanctimonious about subjects he doesn’t know anything about. Did you hear his reference to a charter of economy…”

“If you want to be anywhere in PML-N you have to follow the Greedy for Portfolios Samdhi (GPS) line - a charter of the economy where all parties are agreed to implement the same policies…”

“But the beauty of democracy is to offer the electorate different parties with different economic agendas…”

“And there you go – ground realities and all that…all parties under one umbrella…”

“Precisely.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

