Trump ally Arkansas governor Sarah Sanders to attend Davos forum

Reuters Published 17 Jan, 2025 11:06am
Photo: Reuters

WASHINGTON: Arkansas Governor Sarah Sanders, a key ally of President-elect Donald Trump, plans to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos next week, she said on Thursday.

Sanders will be in Davos from Jan. 22 to 24.

She plans to participate in two panels, one on smartphones, social media and the youth mental crisis hosted by The Anxious Generation author Jonathan Haidt, and the other with Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear to “discuss the governors’ priorities and the role of states in a presidential transition,” her office said.

She will also meet with business leaders, encouraging them to invest in Arkansas.

“Big Tech companies have driven massive increases in anxiety, depression, and suicide among our young people and I look forward to joining Jonathan Haidt in Davos to talk about this critical issue and how my administration is stepping up to hold Big Tech accountable,” said Governor Sanders.

Wars, extreme weather events top global risks: Davos study

“I also look forward to joining Governor Beshear and speaking to major international companies to tell Arkansas’ success story and encourage more investment in our state.”

Sanders previously served as Trump’s White House press secretary.

Trump does not plan to attend in person but will make a virtual appearance on Jan. 23.

