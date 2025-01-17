FO advocates full implementation of Gaza ceasefire deal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has welcomed the Gaza ceasefire agreement reached between Hamas and Israel on 15th January and calls for its immediate and full implementation.

It is hoped that the truce would lead to permanent ceasefire and help in scaling up humanitarian assistance, Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan told a weekly media briefing here on Thursday.

“Indiscriminate use of force by Israeli occupation forces has caused unprecedented loss of lives and property and displacement of hundreds of thousands of innocent civilian Palestinians. Israel’s expansionist designs have destabilised the entire region”, he added.

Pakistan reiterates its support for a just, comprehensive, and durable solution to the Palestinian issue, leading to the establishment of a sovereign State of Palestine based on pre-June 1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

The FO spokesperson, however, expressed optimism regarding the ongoing ceasefire efforts in conflict zones, emphasising Pakistan’s support for a permanent ceasefire agreement.

“We take positively the involvement of multiple countries in the process and hope for durable peace,” the spokesperson stated.

Addressing media queries, the spokesperson reaffirmed the strong ties between Pakistan and Tajikistan, terming the exchange of visits a regular and constructive feature of their bilateral relations. The spokesperson dismissed any speculation surrounding these engagements as baseless.

With regard to Wakhan Corridor, the spokesperson reiterated Pakistan’s respect for Afghanistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, emphasising that Wakhan is part of Afghan territory and occupying Afghan territory is out of question.

The Foreign Office has also clarified that the hiring of lobbying firms by Pakistan is a standard diplomatic practice and not an unusual step.

Ambassador Khan underscored the importance of strong ties with Afghanistan, describing it as a vital neighbour. Raising grave concerns, hesaid the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan’s sanctuaries in Afghanistan continue to pose a serious threat to Pakistan.

“We remain in contact with Afghan authorities on this issue, and our embassies are actively engaged,” the spokesperson pointed out. The visit of Ambassador Sadiq to Afghanistan and ongoing diplomatic discussions were highlighted as part of efforts to address mutual concerns.

Regarding border security, the spokesperson affirmed that Pakistan’s armed forces have taken necessary actions to safeguard its territory by targeting militant hideouts operating from Afghan soil. Pakistan respects Afghanistan’s sovereignty and its freedom to maintain relations with other countries but expects reciprocal acknowledgment of its concerns about militancy and terrorism.

