Tackling unemployment

EDITORIAL: It is appreciated that the government is “working on a policy aimed at lowering unemployment by providing the youth with professional skills and fostering private sector involvement, as these are the key elements for enhancing job opportunities in the country”, in the prime minister’s own words.

And though he may have gone too far in claiming that the Uraan Pakistan project would turn the country into one of the world’s leading economies, there’s no doubt that it would offer desperately needed employment opportunities across the country.

Yet that alone is not going to be enough. As reported, the issue is not merely a lack of jobs but the absence of adequately trained individuals to fill those roles. This mismatch between labour supply and market demand underscores the urgent need for an overhaul of Pakistan’s technical and vocational education system, with the establishment of polytechnic institutes at the heart of this reform.

Pakistan’s workforce, comprising millions of youth, remains largely untapped due to insufficient training opportunities. While the country boasts a young population, often hailed as a demographic dividend, this potential remains unrealised as the majority of these individuals lack marketable skills.

According to official estimates, unemployment in Pakistan hovers around 6 percetn, but underemployment and informal sector employment tell a more dire story. A significant portion of the working-age population is stuck in low-paying, menial jobs, unable to climb the economic ladder due to limited technical expertise. This not only stymies individual growth but also hampers national productivity.

One of the most glaring gaps in Pakistan’s education system is the lack of polytechnic institutes. These institutions, which provide specialised training in technical and vocational fields, are critical for bridging the skills gap. Countries like Germany, South Korea, and China have demonstrated the transformative impact of polytechnics on their economies.

In these nations, a robust network of technical education centers produces a steady stream of skilled workers who fuel industries ranging from manufacturing to IT, agriculture, and renewable energy. The absence of a similar framework in Pakistan has left industries grappling with a talent deficit, forcing many to either outsource jobs or compromise on productivity.

Setting up polytechnic institutes across Pakistan should be a top priority for policymakers. These institutions can offer certificate, diploma, and degree programmes tailored to the needs of various sectors. Programmes in fields like electronics, mechanical engineering, IT, healthcare, and renewable energy can prepare graduates for immediate employment, ensuring a direct link between education and industry requirements. Moreover, polytechnics can play a pivotal role in upskilling existing workers, enabling them to adapt to the changing demands of the labour market.

Another critical element is the integration of soft skills training within technical education. Communication, teamwork, and problem-solving skills are increasingly valued in the 21st century’s workplace and must be part of any comprehensive training programme. Additionally, regular monitoring and evaluation of these institutes can ensure that they remain responsive to the evolving needs of the economy.

Addressing the skills gap through vocational education is not merely a matter of economic necessity but also social responsibility. A skilled workforce is key to lifting millions out of poverty, reducing income inequality, and fostering a sense of empowerment among the youth. It is also an investment in the future, ensuring that Pakistan can compete in a rapidly evolving global economy. Job creation is essential, as the PM pointed out, yet it must be accompanied by efforts to enhance the employability of the workforce.

