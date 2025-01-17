PARTLY FACETIOUS: The Gazans can return to their homes now?

“I heard Genocide Joe’s farewell speech.”

“To be fair, he did wait to deliver the legacy speech till the Israeli Hamas peace deal was struck.”

“Hmmmm, so the Gazans can return to their homes now?”

“Well, let’s put it this way: they can return to the land where their homes once stood.”

“Well the only thing I can say is long live social media which enabled the Gazans to show the world the Israeli international law and human rights violations for not one week, not one month but sixteen months of massacre of the Palestinians, that the Biden administration enabled…”

“Don’t universalize it, my friend. Social media has some good and some bad, the trolling against individuals is bad and because it is difficult to identify the perpetrators because they can hide behind anonymity…”

“Right, but new technology makes its own waves.”

“And the waves are not always controllable by constructing a wall…”

“Hey, depends on the material used in the construction.”

“Cement, bricks and mortar…”

“I hear fire is also being used these days…”

“Months, not days, and what does fire bring to mind?”

“Warmth in this cold weather.”

“Right, but in all monotheistic religions, including Islam, fire brings to mind…”

“We are not having a debate on religion for Pete’s sake on the day of the judgement.”

“Day of judgement and monotheistic religions go hand in hand.”

“Silly when I say day of judgement I don’t use capitals, I use small letters and the reason is, I am referring to today being the day the judgement in the 190 million-pounds case will be announced against the Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless…”

“Against hunh?”

“I don’t care of how many concurrent negations are underway, and who has met him, but he ain’t gonna walk the walk.”

“It’s walk the talk.”

“Nope, The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless after months of incarceration is more in to walking the walk, preferably jogging the jog, rather than walking the talk.”

“He has been inside for 21 months – seven months more than when the Gazans massacre began….”

“Learn balance my friend – the Gazans go to no home, no utilities, no infrastructure, no schools, no food unless the trucks are allowed in by Israel to deliver food – The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless still has his spiritual guide to steer him towards…”

“More of the same!?”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025