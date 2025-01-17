AIRLINK 200.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-2.39%)
BOP 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.55%)
FCCL 34.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.64%)
FFL 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.7%)
FLYNG 24.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.59%)
HUBC 131.70 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.4%)
HUMNL 13.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.57%)
KEL 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.04%)
KOSM 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
MLCF 43.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.28%)
OGDC 218.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.02 (-1.36%)
PACE 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.32%)
PAEL 41.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.69%)
PIAHCLA 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
PIBTL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.73%)
POWER 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PPL 187.12 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-1.96%)
PRL 42.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.29%)
PTC 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.81%)
SEARL 100.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-2.3%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.98%)
SSGC 42.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.96%)
SYM 17.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.28%)
TELE 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.62%)
TPLP 12.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.67%)
TRG 68.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.63%)
WAVESAPP 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.25%)
WTL 1.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.33%)
YOUW 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.25%)
BR100 11,949 Decreased By -85.4 (-0.71%)
BR30 36,367 Decreased By -410 (-1.11%)
KSE100 113,837 Decreased By -659 (-0.58%)
KSE30 35,762 Decreased By -241 (-0.67%)
Jan 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-01-17

Asia rice: Weak rupee, plentiful stocks pin India rates to 18-month low

Reuters Published 17 Jan, 2025 02:56am

HANOI, MUMBAI, BANGKOK AND BANGLADESH: Indian rice export prices fell to their lowest level in 18 months this week, pressured by a depreciation in rupee to a record low and ample supplies.

Top exporter India’s 5% broken parboiled rice was quoted at $431-$440 per ton, the lowest since July 20, 2023, down from $436-$442 last week. Indian 5% broken white rice was quoted $435 to $442 per ton this week. “The market is flooded with rice. There is significantly more rice available for export than the industry anticipated two months ago,” said a Kolkata-based dealer with a global trade house.

India’s rice stocks reached a record 60.9 million metric tons in early January, eight times the government’s target, while the Indian rupee hit a record low against the dollar this week, effectively increasing the margins of exporters. Vietnam’s 5% broken rice was offered at $422 per metric ton, down from $460 a week ago.

asia rice Indian rice export prices

Comments

200 characters

Asia rice: Weak rupee, plentiful stocks pin India rates to 18-month low

Warehousing as industry: ECC reapproves declaration

Foreign-funded projects: Design changes, consultant delays stall work: Senate panel

NEV policy tailored to meet national priorities: MoI&P

‘Cost of Diamer-Bhasha Dam Project has increased 119.21pc’

KE team meets govt officials to resolve issues

Issues facing French IPPs come under discussion

Paper & paperboard: TPB to waive 10pc RD beyond Dec 31, 2024

KEPZ’s audits yield record Rs71m revenue recovery

FBR allows entry of Azerbaijan’s cargo vehicles

PM welcomes launch of Menzies Aviation

Read more stories