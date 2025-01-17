AIRLINK 200.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-2.39%)
FUUAST unveils book on Pakistan-Central Asia connectivity

KARACHI: The Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science, and Technology (FUUAST) has announced the publication of the book Bridging Horizons: Un-ravelling the Enigma of Connectivity Between Pak-istan and Central Asia, authored by Dr. Faisal Javed and Dr. Uzma Siraj, Assistant Professors in FUUAST’s Department of International Relations, in collaboration with Prof Dr Arkadiusz Zukowski of the University of Warmia and Mazury, Poland.

The book offers an in-depth analysis of the strategic importance of regional connectivity between Pakistan and Central Asia, exploring its historical, geopolitical, and economic dimensions. Key initiatives such as TAPI, CASA-1000, the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), CAREC, and QTTA are thoroughly examined, alongside strategic recommendations to overcome challenges and foster stronger collaboration.

Dr Faisal Javed and Dr Uzma Siraj also highlight the roles of major global and regional powers, including the USA, China, Russia, India, and Turkey.

