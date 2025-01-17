inDrive appoints Awais Saeed as Country Lead for Pakistan

KARACHI: Global mobility platform inDrive has announced the appointment of Muhammad Awais Saeed as its new Country Lead for Pakistan, marking a significant step in the company’s strategic expansion in the region.

In his new role, Saeed will oversee all business verticals and lead inDrive’s efforts to strengthen its presence in Pakistan. His responsibilities included managing local government relations, public relations, partnerships, and inVision initiatives across the country.

Bringing more than a decade of startup experience, Saeed joins inDrive from Yango, where he served as Head of Supply & Operations for Pakistan. His previous leadership roles at Careem and Swvl have equipped him with extensive experience in ride-hailing, e-commerce, and mass transit sectors.

Egor Smetanin, Senior VP of Ride-hailing Department at inDrive, expressed confidence in the appointment: “Awais’s profound market insights and ability to seamlessly connect our central and regional teams are invaluable. His leadership will be instrumental in cultivating our organisational culture and aligning our local operations with our global standards.”

The appointment comes at a crucial time for inDrive, which has been rapidly expanding its footprint in Pakistan. The company, which operates in 779 cities across 46 countries, was ranked as the second most downloaded mobility app globally in both 2022 and 2023, with over 240 million downloads.

“I am thrilled to be joining inDrive and taking on this exciting new role,” said Saeed, who holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Management Sciences from Lahore University of Management Sciences. “I look forward to working with all our incredible teams and partners to deliver a fantastic experience to all our users, which will surely define the future of ride-hailing in the region.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025