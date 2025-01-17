Following the Taliban’s return to power in 2021, the situation has grown more complex, with accusations that the Taliban is sheltering and supporting groups like the TTP. Pakistan has continued diplomatic efforts, urging the Taliban to act against militant groups operating from Afghan soil.

Additionally, Pakistan has worked closely with international partners, such as the United States, China, and the United Nations, to address the threat of terrorism from Afghanistan. Pakistan has sought international support for its counterterrorism efforts and called on the global community to pressure the new Afghan government to sever ties with terrorist organizations, including the TTP and others. Pakistan has also requested assistance to enhance its border security and intelligence capabilities to combat cross-border terrorism effectively.

Alongside these efforts, Pakistan launched Operation Azm-e-Istehkam in 2024. This comprehensive military operation was initiated by the Pakistan Army in response to the rise of terrorist activities across multiple regions of the country. It specifically focused on areas where groups such as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other militant factions had regrouped and resumed attacks on Pakistani security forces and civilians.

The operation was designed to eliminate terrorism in Pakistan’s northwestern tribal regions, particularly along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, a long-standing hotspot for militant activity. The main objective of Operation Azm-e-Istehkam was to dismantle terrorist cells and strongholds that posed a threat to Pakistan’s peace and stability. It targeted militant hideouts, especially those along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, where terrorist groups had established safe havens to launch attacks on civilian and military targets in Pakistan.

Another key goal was to capture or eliminate high-ranking leaders of terrorist groups operating within Pakistan. These leaders were responsible for planning attacks and recruiting new members. The operation also aimed to restore law and order in the tribal areas, especially in North and South Waziristan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and other regions heavily impacted by insurgency. By focusing on militants, the operation sought to provide security for local communities who had long endured violence and lawlessness.

Given the porous nature of the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, Operation Azm-e-Istehkam placed significant emphasis on improving border security to prevent the movement of militants between the two countries. It also aimed to rebuild trust between the government and the civilian population in areas affected by terrorism. Protecting civilians was critical to undermining the appeal of militant groups and their extremist ideologies.

The operation employed a multi-faceted military strategy, including intelligence-based operations (IBOs), aerial surveillance, ground offensives, and joint operations involving the Pakistan Army and paramilitary forces. It targeted regions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and former tribal areas, which were long considered strongholds of various militant groups.

A key aspect of the operation was the use of intelligence to track and neutralize terrorist networks. Pakistan’s military and intelligence agencies collaborated to gather actionable intelligence to locate and eliminate militant commanders and their hideouts. Operation Azm-e-Istehkam also highlighted the importance of coordination among various military branches and law enforcement agencies.

The Army, Frontier Corps, and police forces worked together to execute synchronized raids and attacks on militant positions. In areas where militant hideouts were difficult to access, airstrikes and artillery were deployed to target terrorist positions. These aerial strikes played a crucial role in diminishing the capabilities of militant groups and disrupting their operations.

The operation not only aimed at combating militants directly but also sought to dismantle the infrastructure supporting terrorism, such as weapons stockpiles, training camps, and communication networks. This strategy aimed to reduce the operational capabilities of terrorist groups in the region. To prevent militants from crossing the border, Pakistan reinforced its border security by deploying additional troops along the Durand Line.

The operation also involved building more security posts and enhancing surveillance along key routes frequently used by militants. Since its initiation, Operation Azm-e-Istehkam has achieved several significant milestones in Pakistan’s battle against terrorism.

One notable success has been the elimination or capture of several high-ranking militants, including commanders of the TTP and other terrorist factions. These leaders were responsible for orchestrating major attacks in Pakistan, and their removal has disrupted the operational strength of these groups. Through intelligence-based operations, the Pakistani military has dismantled numerous terrorist cells in the country’s tribal areas.

These efforts have also resulted in the recovery of large amounts of weapons, explosives, and other materials used by terrorists. While terrorism has not been fully eradicated, the operation has led to a marked decrease in the frequency of large-scale attacks. It has disrupted terrorist groups’ ability to carry out major assaults, providing some respite for the civilian population.

In regions heavily impacted by terrorism, Operation Azm-e-Istehkam has been instrumental in restoring law and order. Areas once controlled by militant groups are now under the control of the Pakistani state, and civilians are gradually returning to their homes in areas once devastated by conflict.

Enhanced security measures along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border have also reduced cross-border militant infiltrations. While challenges remain, the security improvements introduced during the operation have significantly limited the movement of militants between the two countries.

Under the leadership of Army Chief General Asim Munir, Pakistan and its military have made significant progress in counterterrorism operations. According to security sources, 59,775 successful intelligence-based operations were conducted in 2024, resulting in the death of 925 terrorists and the arrest of several hundreds more.

Security sources further report that Pakistani forces, intelligence agencies, police, and law enforcement are carrying out more than 169 operations daily. During these operations in 2024, 73 of the country’s most wanted terrorists were killed. The army chief’s unwavering stance against terrorists, Khawarjis, and their facilitators has been widely praised, including by foreign media, which commended his powerful voice in the fight against terrorism.

The efforts of the Pakistani government and military to eliminate terrorism have been commendable and are fully supported by the people of Pakistan, who appreciate these initiatives and the commitment to bringing peace and stability to the country.

