Pakistan Print 2025-01-17

CM launches ‘Honhar scholarship Scheme’ in Faisalabad

Recorder Report Published 17 Jan, 2025 02:56am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif formally launched “Honhar Scholarship Scheme” in Faisalabad in the 7th ceremony of the programme at Government College University Faisalabad by distributing Honhar Scholarship cheques among talented students of the division.

Maryam also launched “CM Laptop Scheme” for the students by unveiling the latest model of laptop. She said, “40,000 laptops will be given across Punjab under the Scheme.” The venue echoed with welcoming slogans upon her arrival at GC University New Campus Faisalabad.

The chief minister went to the seats and met Assembly members, and the students addressed her as “The Best Lady Maryam Nawaz”. She went on stage at the request of the students and was presented with the national anthem. She appreciated the special student Aswa Aziz for presenting the national anthem on flute. She expressed affection for Abdullah Raza and Laiba for presenting a beautiful Naat. The presentation of national song, “Yeh Watan Hamara Hai Hum Hain Pasban Iske” (This homeland is ours, we are its protectors) made the atmosphere emotional.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

