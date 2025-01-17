STZA licencees should obtain registration under PSW: FBR

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has made it mandatory for the licencees of Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) to obtain registration under the Pakistan Single Window (PSW) for carrying out import and export activity.

The FBR has issued SRO 24(I)/2025 to propose amendments in the Customs Rules, 2001, here on Thursday.

The licencee of the authority, after acquisition of a valid licence from the authority, shall apply for a subscription to the PSW as per applicable rules under the Pakistan Single Window Act, 2021.

The user ID of a licencee of the authority may be blocked by the Collector of Customs or any Customs officer designated by the Collector upon any violation under the act or these rules on the request of the authority provided an opportunity of being heard was provided to the licencee by the authority of competent jurisdiction, the new rules said.

Upon constitution of any offence investigated by the authority of competent jurisdiction under the act or relevant rules, the collector of Customs or any Customs officer designated by the collector may temporarily restrict the licencee’s access in the PSW or its allied system following which the licencee shall be barred from availing the services of the PSW, its allied components or services, to the extent of the functions regulated by the STZA provided that a notice, electronically or otherwise, as the case may be, shall be issued within three days of restricting access to the PSW platform after providing the licencee the opportunity of being heard.

The rules revealed that upon the import of every consignment, the authorized officer of STZA shall certify in the prescribed manner and format, as per Appendix-A, through the STZA’s one-window facility and thereafter the approved list shall be shared with PSW electronically by the STZA’s one-window facility, the rules said.

Only those goods shall be considered for the benefits under these rules and PCT heading 9917 (4) of the First Schedule to theCustoms Act, 1969 which are transmitted to the PSW by the STZA’s one-window facility and the quantities shall be auto-debited by the system as per goods imported and cleared by Customs.

A goods declaration or single declaration filed in respect ofthe goods imported for a Zone along with other documents showing details of the goods as required under the Act and the rules made thereunder shall be assessed by the concerned officer of the Customs Collectorate to ascertain the admissibility of claimed exemptions in respect of goods imported, the FBR added.

