Punjab PA: PPP seeks enhanced powers of ministers, parliamentary secretaries

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly witnessed another day of opposition’s protests Wednesday as the session commenced with a significant delay.

The Speaker expressed dissatisfaction over the exclusion of elected members from the district sports committees.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan People’s Party tabled a proposal to amend the assembly rules, aiming to grant greater authority to ministers and parliamentary secretaries. Adding to the day’s proceedings, the parliamentary secretary for sports faced criticism for failing to adequately address questions raised by lawmakers.

The Punjab Assembly session commenced with a significant delay of 2 hours and 52 minutes, chaired by Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan.

Upon the session’s commencement, opposition members voiced their discontent over the prolonged delay, amounting to three hours.

Speaker Ahmed attributed the delay to both the government and opposition chief whips, emphasising the need for timely communication from both parties regarding the arrival of members and the readiness to commence the session. He stressed that this would enable him to arrive promptly.”

“Prior to the session, opposition members had expressed their grievances to the Speaker regarding the recurring late starts, highlighting the considerable waiting periods they frequently endure.

Senator Ejaz Chaudhary’s production order was not implemented, prompting Muin Riaz Qureshi to complain to the speaker. Qureshi stated that despite the issuance of Chaudhary’s production order and the arrival of police from Islamabad, the Punjab police refused to hand him over. The speaker responded by saying that if the Chairman of the Senate has issued the order, it must be implemented in accordance with the law. However, this matter has not been raised in the provincial assembly, and if it is, the speaker will look into it.

During the meeting, Parliamentary Secretary Malik Muhammad Anas provided answers to questions regarding the Ministry of Sports.

In response to a question raised by government member Amjad Ali Javed, the parliamentary secretary stated that an inquiry into the stadium will be conducted and a complete report will be presented to the House. Regarding the District Sports Committee, Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan expressed his displeasure and questioned the Deputy Commissioner’s involvement with the Sports Board. In response, the parliamentary secretary stated that the committee already exists and they are making amendments. Government member Amjad Ali Javed revealed that no elected representative or member of the assembly is included in the District Sports Committee. Expressing surprise, the Speaker asked is deputy commissioner has the authority to notify the committee. The parliamentary secretary responded in the affirmative.

Syed Ali Haider Gilani, the parliamentary leader of the People’s Party, stated that it’s absolutely correct to say that the existence of a department despite having a ministry is unconstitutional. We need to make amendments that empower ministries. Currently, everything is being run by the Deputy Commissioner. DCs form committees for environment, forests, and sports.

Amjad Ali Javed, a government member, seconded Gilani’s sentiments. In the session, the parliamentary secretary for the sports ministry couldn’t provide satisfactory answers to any of the members’ questions. The speaker questioned how a stadium could become a ghost building after costing millions to construct.

The parliamentary secretary admitted that the current sports committee’s term had ended and that there were plans to include elected representatives in the new committee. Gilani suggested amending the rules to empower ministers and parliamentary secretaries.

A resolution was introduced out of turn during the session, proposing to regulate domestic family matters through legislation. Three bills were introduced in the Punjab Assembly: the Punjab Water and Sanitation Authority Bill 2025, the Defence Housing Authority Rawalpindi (Amendment) Bill 2025, and the Punjab Special Courts (Overseas Pakistanis’ Property) Bill 2025.

Speaking on a point of order, Rana Arshad stated that PP 133 Shahkot had an international park inaugurated by Shehbaz Sharif. However, in the last 5-6 years, even its gates have deteriorated. He expressed a desire to build a cricket ground in Shahkot and urged consideration of previous projects. Given the increasing interest of youth in sports, he suggested focusing on sports

development.

Opposition member Waqas Mann highlighted the ongoing law and order issues in Sheikhupura. Despite raising questions, he had not received a satisfactory response. He emphasised the need to address issues related to peace, security, and health. Even after four to five months, the parliamentary secretary’s answers remained unsatisfactory. He reiterated that those who answer questions should be accountable.

Panel of Chairmen Samiullah Khan stated that while there might be a delay in the rolling process, if there is any misrepresentation, the minister reprimands the department. If the mover finds the answer incorrect and the minister also agrees, a committee is formed to review it. If the answer is proven to be intentionally wrong by the department, a motion of privilege is brought forward.

Opposition member Rana Shehbaz said that robberies occur in broad daylight in his district, Jhang. When the relevant officials are called, they do not answer. Then, two police stations are assigned to the scene, which is a separate issue. In this area, there are motorcycle thieves who have stolen 40-50 motorcycles, which have not been recovered.

