Print 2025-01-16

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 16 Jan, 2025 03:04am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 140,133 tonnes of cargo comprising 102,975 tonnes of import cargo and 37,158 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 102,975 comprised of 29,026 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 16,440 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 4,009 tonnes of Di Ammonium Phosphate & 53,500 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 37,158 comprised of 16,568 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 20,390 tonnes of Clinkers & 200 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

Around, 05 ships namely, Hyundai Force, Songa Neptune, Ever Shine, Gc Argon & Cap Andreas berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 03 ships namely, Xin Hang Zhou, Addison & Hyundai Force sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Maersk Saratoga, Pacific Julia and Marangas Asclepius left the port on Wednesday morning while three more ships, Kaisa-1, Centurion Buyo and X-Press Kohima are expected to sail on Wednesday afternoon.

Cargo volume of 167,637 tonnes, comprising 140,484 tonnes imports cargo and 27,153 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,617 Containers (1,570 TEUs Imports &1,047 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 20 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Prince Zain, Hafnia Executive and Maya Gas-1 & four more ships, X-Press Kohima, CMA CGM Don Pascuale, MSC Positano and X-Press Anglesy scheduled to load/offload Rice, Gas oil, LPG and Container are expected to take berths at MW-1, FOTCO, EVTL and QICT respectively on Wednesday 15th January, while four more container ships, Jaru Bhum, Cap Andreas, Maersk Cape Town and W Kyrenia are due arrive at outer anchorage on Thursday January 16, 2025.

