Pakistan Print 2025-01-16

Murad, Dar discuss Sindh uplift projects

Recorder Report Published 16 Jan, 2025 03:04am

ISLAMABAD: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah called on the Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, here on Wednesday.

He was accompanied by MNA Syed Naveed Qamar, Sindh planning minister, chief secretary Sindh, Chairman P&D Sindh and finance secretary Sindh. The meeting was also attended by secretaries of relevant Federal Divisions.

It reviewed in detail the on-going development projects included in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) of Sindh. It also deliberated upon the issues related to allocations, implementation and approvals of the reviewed projects, particularly pertaining to road connectivity, water storage, schools infrastructure and housing. It also discussed in detail the approval and implementation status of such projects.

The federal and Sindh governments agreed that timely completion of projects within approved cost was imperative for the development of Sindh province and betterment of the population.

The deputy prime minister/ foreign minister assured the chief minister of the federal government’s commitment to ensure full and timely release of funds for all approved projects. He assured that any increase in cost of on-going projects will be expeditiously considered by CDWP and ECNEC for decision.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

