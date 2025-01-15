Israeli prime minister’s office denies Hamas agreed to Gaza deal

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office denied on Wednesday that Hamas had agreed to the Gaza ceasefire proposal from Qatari mediators, after an Israeli official said the Hamas had given its approval.

Israeli media channels had reported that, following the green light from Hamas, the deal would be formally announced on Thursday and would come into effect on Sunday with the release of the first of the hostages.

However the prime minister’s office said Hamas had not communicated its answer to the proposal.

“Contrary to reports, the Hamas terror organisation has not yet returned its response to the deal,” the prime minister’s office said.