AIRLINK 205.81 Increased By ▲ 5.52 (2.76%)
BOP 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.38%)
CNERGY 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
FCCL 34.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.8%)
FFL 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.84%)
FLYNG 24.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
HUBC 131.18 Increased By ▲ 3.37 (2.64%)
HUMNL 13.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.23%)
KEL 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
KOSM 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.13%)
MLCF 44.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.63%)
OGDC 221.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.17%)
PACE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.7%)
PAEL 42.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.26%)
PIAHCLA 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.06%)
POWER 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
PPL 190.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-0.97%)
PRL 43.49 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (4.8%)
PTC 24.79 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.43%)
SEARL 102.66 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.37%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.86%)
SSGC 42.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-2.58%)
SYM 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.92%)
TELE 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.94%)
TPLP 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
TRG 68.78 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (3.91%)
WAVESAPP 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.12%)
YOUW 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.99%)
BR100 12,034 Decreased By -5.6 (-0.05%)
BR30 36,777 Increased By 88.7 (0.24%)
KSE100 114,496 Decreased By -308.5 (-0.27%)
KSE30 36,003 Decreased By -99.2 (-0.27%)
Israeli prime minister’s office denies Hamas agreed to Gaza deal

Reuters Published January 15, 2025 Updated January 15, 2025 07:02pm

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office denied on Wednesday that Hamas had agreed to the Gaza ceasefire proposal from Qatari mediators, after an Israeli official said the Hamas had given its approval.

Israeli media channels had reported that, following the green light from Hamas, the deal would be formally announced on Thursday and would come into effect on Sunday with the release of the first of the hostages.

Gaza ceasefire appears close as US, Egyptian leaders put focus on ‘coming hours’

However the prime minister’s office said Hamas had not communicated its answer to the proposal.

“Contrary to reports, the Hamas terror organisation has not yet returned its response to the deal,” the prime minister’s office said.

