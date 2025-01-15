AIRLINK 205.81 Increased By ▲ 5.52 (2.76%)
Zverev cruises into Australian Open third round

AFP Published 15 Jan, 2025 05:28pm

MELBOURNE: World number two Alexander Zverev kept his Australian Open title charge on track Wednesday with a straight-sets victory over Spain’s Pedro Martinez.

The German proved too hot to handle for his fellow 27-year-old, sweeping into round three with a 6-1, 6-4, 6-1 win in under two hours on Rod Laver Arena.

Zverev, who is looking to better the semi-final he made last year, will now meet Britain’s Jacob Fearnley who overcame Frenchman Arthur Cazaux in four sets.

“Usually I play 7-6 in the fifth, four-and-a-half hours, but I’m getting older,” Zverev, who is pursuing a maiden major crown, joked afterwards.

“I have to maybe shorten things up a little bit. Hopefully more to come in the later rounds.”

Record-setting Novak Djokovic trumps Federer on way to Melbourne third round

Zverev was rarely troubled by Martinez, who has never been beyond the third round at a Grand Slam before.

Zverev broke immediately with a backhand winner and powered through the first set in 34 minutes, crunching 10 winners.

Martinez, ranked 44, perked up in the second set, holding his own until Zverev pounced with back-to-back forehands from the baseline to earn a break for 3-2 and he never relented.

The German raced to a two-set lead and an early break for 2-0 in the third sent him on his way to a straightforward victory.

Zverev enjoyed one of his best seasons ever last year, but a Grand Slam title has remained elusive for nearly a decade.

Runner-up finishes at the 2020 US Open and French Open last year are his best efforts so far.

