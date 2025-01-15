AIRLINK 207.40 Increased By ▲ 7.11 (3.55%)
BOP 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.05%)
CNERGY 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
FCCL 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
FFL 17.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.49%)
FLYNG 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.8%)
HUBC 131.70 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (3.04%)
HUMNL 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.04%)
KEL 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.8%)
KOSM 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.85%)
MLCF 44.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.18%)
OGDC 221.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.52%)
PACE 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.1%)
PAEL 43.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.93%)
PIAHCLA 17.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
POWER 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
PPL 190.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-0.95%)
PRL 43.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.34%)
PTC 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.91%)
SEARL 103.50 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.2%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SSGC 43.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.71%)
SYM 18.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.75%)
TELE 9.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.41%)
TPLP 13.31 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.76%)
TRG 70.05 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (5.83%)
WAVESAPP 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.76%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.25%)
YOUW 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.24%)
BR100 12,069 Increased By 29.8 (0.25%)
BR30 36,896 Increased By 207.3 (0.57%)
KSE100 114,971 Increased By 167.1 (0.15%)
KSE30 36,121 Increased By 18.3 (0.05%)
Copper prices retreat from one-month high on dollar strength

Reuters Published 15 Jan, 2025

SHANGHAI: Most base metals declined on Wednesday, with copper pulling back from a one-month high, weighed down by a strong US dollar. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) slid 0.5% to $9,112 per metric ton by 0337 GMT.

The dollar’s rally slowed due to caution ahead of the highly anticipated US consumer inflation report, due later in the day, prompting hesitation in taking on new positions.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency versus six other units, stood at 109.24 - not far from the 26-month high of 110.17 touched on Monday.

A stronger dollar makes greenback-priced commodities more expensive for holders of other currencies.

US producer prices rose less than expected in December as higher costs for goods were partially offset by stable services prices, suggesting inflation remained on a downward trend but did not change the view that the Federal Reserve would not cut rates before the second half of the year.

The potential impact of US President-elect Donald Trump’s planned tariffs and the Fed’s cautious stance on rate cuts have driven up Treasury yields and strengthened the dollar.

“The US dollar is pretty strong these days, exerting pressure on metals prices. Meanwhile, investors adopt a wait-and-watch attitude before Trump’s inauguration,” a trader said.

Copper steadies at one-month peak as China stimulus kicks in

The most active copper contract on the SHFE was down 0.2% at 75,150 yuan ($10,250.15) a ton by the close of the Asia morning trade session.

LME aluminium was flat at $2,560 a ton, tin fell 1.1% to $29,445, nickel slipped 0.8% to $15,825, lead slid 0.9% to $1,948.5 and zinc lost 1.4% to $2,822.

SHFE aluminium slid 1.0% to 20,090 yuan a ton, nickel was down 0.5% to 127,200 yuan, zinc fell 2.5% to 23,575 yuan, lead gained 0.2% to 16,530 yuan and tin shed 1.3% to 245,300 yuan.

