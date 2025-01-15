AIRLINK 201.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.35%)
BOP 10.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
CNERGY 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
FCCL 35.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.31%)
FFL 17.52 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.57%)
FLYNG 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.82%)
HUBC 129.25 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.13%)
HUMNL 14.03 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.59%)
KEL 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
KOSM 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.28%)
MLCF 44.90 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.63%)
OGDC 223.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (0.61%)
PACE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.62%)
PAEL 42.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
PIAHCLA 17.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.41%)
POWER 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
PPL 192.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.01%)
PRL 42.55 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.53%)
PTC 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.11%)
SEARL 104.97 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (3.65%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
SSGC 43.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
SYM 18.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
TELE 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
TPLP 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
TRG 69.25 Increased By ▲ 3.06 (4.62%)
WAVESAPP 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.56%)
YOUW 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.99%)
BR100 12,106 Increased By 66.9 (0.56%)
BR30 37,054 Increased By 365.1 (1%)
KSE100 115,389 Increased By 584.6 (0.51%)
KSE30 36,223 Increased By 120.2 (0.33%)
Jan 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks slip as investors await cues on more stimulus; HK edges higher

Reuters Published 15 Jan, 2025 10:49am

SHANGHAI: China stocks dropped on Wednesday following a strong rally in the previous session, with investors staying cautious in anticipation of additional stimulus measures from Beijing, while Hong Kong shares saw a modest increase.

China stocks jump on chip shares’ rally

  • China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index dropped 0.4% by the lunch break while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.3%. Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng traded 0.2% higher.

  • “Ample liquidity in the banking system, and a relative lack of credit demand, means that interest rates will likely remain low and could fall further. Therefore, investors have generally remain cautious about jumping into riskier assets,” said Frederic Neumann, chief Asia economist at HSBC.

  • “While equities have been volatile of late, an improving growth outlook, especially with stepped-up stimulus measures should ultimately offer support.”

  • Onshore stocks surged on Tuesday, marking their largest gain in more than two months, as regulators pledged more support to arrest the market slump. However, many market participants expect a period of policy vacuum until the National People’s Congress convenes in March.

  • As geopolitical tensions escalated, domestic investors tended to favor sectors that are independently innovative.

  • Hong Kong-listed shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp, China’s biggest chipmaker, surged nearly 7% to their highest levels since July 2020.

  • The surge followed the announcement on Monday that the US would further restrict exports of artificial intelligence chips and technology.

  • Rick Waters, former China policy official at the US Department of State, said at a UBS conference that Washington and Beijing are trying to find an equilibrium but there will be lots of volatility until that is reached.

  • The incoming US administration is broadly hawkish on China but implementation details are still being debated, he said.

  • Some social media concept stocks jumped, as over half a million “TikTok refugees” flock to China’s RedNote. Hangzhou Onechance Tech Corp rose a daily maximum of 20%.

China stocks

Comments

200 characters

China stocks slip as investors await cues on more stimulus; HK edges higher

Buying continues at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 900 points

Rs10-11/unit fall in power tariff likely: Cabinet clears revised pacts with 14 IPPs

$25bn IT exports target: PM directs authorities to boost the IT base

Flat steel products: Govt likely to extend RD for 3 months

Finance, technology, and tourism sectors: Pakistan, Hong Kong for bolstering relations

Project’s COD changed: Member slams Nepra for overstepping authority

World Bank approves 10-year Country Partnership Framework

Power tariff may be reset annually from Jan 1

SEZs, industrial estates: New power provision system approved

No large-scale operations in KP: COAS

Read more stories