AIRLINK 200.29 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (1.39%)
BOP 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.14%)
CNERGY 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.74%)
FCCL 34.94 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.51%)
FFL 17.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.36%)
FLYNG 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.02%)
HUBC 127.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.06%)
HUMNL 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
KEL 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.46%)
KOSM 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.08%)
MLCF 44.62 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.06%)
OGDC 222.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.76 (-1.23%)
PACE 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.07%)
PAEL 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
PIAHCLA 17.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.99%)
PIBTL 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
POWER 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
PPL 192.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.81%)
PRL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (7.07%)
PTC 24.44 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
SEARL 101.27 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.4%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5%)
SSGC 43.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
SYM 18.76 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.97%)
TELE 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.61%)
TPLP 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
TRG 66.19 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (3.26%)
WAVESAPP 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.54%)
WTL 1.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
BR100 12,040 Increased By 72 (0.6%)
BR30 36,689 Increased By 5 (0.01%)
KSE100 114,804 Increased By 574.1 (0.5%)
KSE30 36,102 Increased By 118.3 (0.33%)
Jan 15, 2025
World Print 2025-01-15

Wealthy nations fail to agree curbs on fossil fuel finance

AFP Published 15 Jan, 2025 02:59am

PARIS: Wealthy nations have failed to reach an agreement on curbing public finance for fossil fuel projects, the OECD said on Tuesday, days before climate-sceptic US President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

Britain, Canada and the European Union supported plans to restrict support from export credit agencies to the oil and gas industry, but it was opposed by the United States.

“Despite many months of negotiations and hard work, the Participants to the OECD Arrangement were unable to reach an agreement to further restrict the provision of support for fossil-fuel related projects,” the Paris-based organisation said in a statement.

The discussions had started in 2023 under the auspices of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, a 38-member group of mostly developed nations.

