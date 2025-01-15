AIRLINK 200.29 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (1.39%)
BOP 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.14%)
CNERGY 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.74%)
FCCL 34.94 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.51%)
FFL 17.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.36%)
FLYNG 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.02%)
HUBC 127.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.06%)
HUMNL 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
KEL 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.46%)
KOSM 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.08%)
MLCF 44.62 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.06%)
OGDC 222.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.76 (-1.23%)
PACE 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.07%)
PAEL 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
PIAHCLA 17.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.99%)
PIBTL 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
POWER 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
PPL 192.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.81%)
PRL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (7.07%)
PTC 24.44 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
SEARL 101.27 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.4%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5%)
SSGC 43.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
SYM 18.76 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.97%)
TELE 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.61%)
TPLP 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
TRG 66.19 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (3.26%)
WAVESAPP 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.54%)
WTL 1.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
BR100 12,040 Increased By 72 (0.6%)
BR30 36,689 Increased By 5 (0.01%)
KSE100 114,804 Increased By 574.1 (0.5%)
KSE30 36,102 Increased By 118.3 (0.33%)
Jan 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-01-15

Finance, technology, and tourism sectors: Pakistan, Hong Kong for bolstering relations

NNI Published 15 Jan, 2025 02:59am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb and the Chief Executive of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), John K C Lee on Tuesday emphasized the importance of strengthening economic and diplomatic relations between two countries.

According to press release issued by finance ministry here, Aurangzeb during a call on meeting with Lee highlighted the potential for increased cooperation in various sectors, including finance, technology, and tourism.

He underlined the shared values and interests that bind the two regions and expressed Pakistan’s commitment to deepening these ties further.

Aurangzeb, Lee explore opportunities to enhance Pakistan-Hong Kong economic ties

Minister Aurangzeb and Chief Executive Lee engaged in constructive dialogue on a range of topics, including economic collaboration, trade relations, investment opportunities, and cultural exchanges between the two regions.

The discussion aimed to foster closer ties and explore avenues for mutual growth and prosperity, the statement added.

On the occasion, K C Lee welcomed Aurangzeb’s visit and echoed the sentiment of enhancing collaboration between Pakistan and Hong Kong.

He acknowledged the significance of fostering strong partnerships to drive economic development, innovation, and cultural exchange, emphasizing the mutual benefits of such cooperation.

The meeting between Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb and Chief Executive John K C Lee exemplified the commitment of both parties to strengthening bilateral ties and exploring opportunities for meaningful engagement across various sectors.

Pakistan’s Ambassador in Beijing, Khaleel Hashmi, and Consul General in Hong Kong, Riaz Ahmed Shaikh, were also present on the occasion.

hong kong SAR Muhammad Aurangzeb

Comments

200 characters

Finance, technology, and tourism sectors: Pakistan, Hong Kong for bolstering relations

Rs10-11/unit fall in power tariff likely: Cabinet clears revised pacts with 14 IPPs

$25bn IT exports target: PM directs authorities to boost the IT base

Flat steel products: Govt likely to extend RD for 3 months

Project’s COD changed: Member slams Nepra for overstepping authority

World Bank approves 10-year Country Partnership Framework

Power tariff may be reset annually from Jan 1

SEZs, industrial estates: New power provision system approved

No large-scale operations in KP: COAS

FBR issues updated Sales Tax rules

Read more stories