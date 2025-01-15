Punjab Hindu marriage law approved by provincial cabinet

LAHORE: The Punjab cabinet, which met here Tuesday with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif in the chair, approved the “Punjab Asaan Karobar Finance” scheme under which free land as well as interest-free loans up to Rs. 30 million will be extended.

The provincial cabinet approved the first Punjab Hindu Marriage Act, Registration Rules 2024.

The CM directed to undertake emergency measures in order to increase cotton production and ordered to take steps to address the decline in sugarcane production due to climate change.

The cabinet decided to start a registration campaign for all vehicles across Punjab and limit the speed of motorcycles in Punjab to 60-km per hour.

The CM Punjab also set a target of 100,000 business startups in Punjab. She also directed to provide business plans for startups. She directed to establish charging stations for e-vehicles across Punjab. She sought a comprehensive electric vehicles policy. The cabinet rejected the decision to change the name of Gaddafi Stadium. The CM and the provincial cabinet congratulated Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat on the successful launching of Honhaar Scholarship Scheme.

