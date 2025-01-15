Law minister presents two bills in Punjab PA

LAHORE: Law Minister Punjab Malik Sohaib Ahmed Bherth on Tuesday presented Punjab Education Foundation Amendment Bill 2025 and the Global University of Commerce Bill 2025 in Punjab Assembly. The Deputy Speaker referred both bills to the relevant standing committees for reports.

Earlier, Punjab Assembly unanimously passed a resolution demanding the immediate implementation of family planning programs, awareness campaigns, and educational initiatives to address the rapidly growing population in the province. The resolution highlighted the significant threat posed by the escalating population to Punjab’s resources, including the strain on education, healthcare, and basic amenities. It emphasized the importance of prioritizing the quality of life and rights of all citizens and stressed that unchecked population growth hinders the achievement of a higher standard of living, equitable resource distribution, and sustainable development opportunities.

The resolution called for the immediate implementation of effective family planning measures, along with the launch of comprehensive awareness and educational campaigns to inform the public about the benefits of family planning. It further emphasized the need to ensure easy accessibility to family planning services for all citizens.

Major Iqbal Khattak (retd) has expressed deep concerns over the lack of facilities in hospitals in Attock and the deteriorating law and order situation in the Kachha area. He highlighted the recent abduction of three soldiers and seventeen agency personnel in the Kachha area, underscoring the need for immediate action.

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari while talking to media outside the Punjab Assembly said that the cabinet has approved a unique finance scheme for the youth of Punjab. The Punjab government will provide government land to youth without lease and offer interest-free loans of up to 30 million rupees. She stated that instead of being part of any “Fitna Group”, the progressive youth of Pakistan are now placing their hopes in Maryam Nawaz.

She further added that the Punjab government will initiate nearly 100,000 small and medium-sized start-ups. The work Maryam Nawaz is doing for the youth of Punjab is also desired by the youth in other provinces. The number of laptops for students is being increased to 40,000. Scholarships for deserving students in second and third years will also cover their fees.

She said that today is a great day for the minorities in Punjab. After the Sikh Marriage Act, the Cabinet approved the Hindu-Sikh Marriage Act, which will be implemented throughout Punjab. Through the “Kissan Card”, farmers have made purchases worth 46 billion rupees so far. The Punjab government has distributed more than 9,000 green tractors to farmers.

She also mentioned that registration of all vehicles, including rickshaws, will be mandatory within six months in Punjab. The Chief Minister has assigned a task to increase cotton production, and now cotton and sugarcane production will be monitored in the province. In the next two to three days, 28 electric buses will be seen on the roads of Lahore. Charging stations will be set up for these buses, and new depots will be established for double-decker buses.

Azma Bokhari revealed that the Cabinet has approved a dialysis program, increasing the funding for dialysis from 700,000 to 1 million rupees. A special court will be established for overseas Pakistanis. The “Fitna Party” used overseas Pakistanis to collect zakat and charity to cause turmoil, but Maryam Nawaz is working to provide relief for their issues. She concluded by saying that the Chief Minister, Maryam Nawaz, has doubled the Journalist Support Funds.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025