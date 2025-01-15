AIRLINK 200.29 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (1.39%)
BOP 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.14%)
CNERGY 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.74%)
FCCL 34.94 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.51%)
FFL 17.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.36%)
FLYNG 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.02%)
HUBC 127.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.06%)
HUMNL 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
KEL 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.46%)
KOSM 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.08%)
MLCF 44.62 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.06%)
OGDC 222.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.76 (-1.23%)
PACE 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.07%)
PAEL 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
PIAHCLA 17.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.99%)
PIBTL 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
POWER 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
PPL 192.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.81%)
PRL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (7.07%)
PTC 24.44 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
SEARL 101.27 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.4%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5%)
SSGC 43.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
SYM 18.76 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.97%)
TELE 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.61%)
TPLP 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
TRG 66.19 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (3.26%)
WAVESAPP 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.54%)
WTL 1.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
BR100 12,040 Increased By 72 (0.6%)
BR30 36,689 Increased By 5 (0.01%)
KSE100 114,804 Increased By 574.1 (0.5%)
KSE30 36,102 Increased By 118.3 (0.33%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-15

Opposition protests non-production of their jailed senator

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 15 Jan, 2025 02:59am

ISLAMABAD: Despite the issuance of production order of incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Ejaz Chaudhary by Chairman Senate Yousaf Raza Gilani, the government failed to produce him in the upper house of the Parliament on the maiden day of its 345th session on Tuesday.

“This is an insult to the Parliament,” leader of the opposition in Senate Shibli Faraz told the media on the sidelines of the Senate meeting.

“The non-implementation of the production order issued by the chairman Senate is an insult to all of us— the Parliament, in particular,” he said.

“We tried so many times to have this production order issued by the chairman Senate,” he added.

“And when this production order is issued, there has been no implementation— the Punjab government gives no importance to this august house,” Faraz said.

Later, in the Senate session, Law Minister Azam Tarar advised the PTI to take up the issue of production order’s non-implementation before the government’s committee engaged in dialogue with the PTI.

“Ejaz Chaudhry’s production order has been issued, which is a good thing. This production order has not been implemented, the PTI dialogue committee is requested to take up this issue with the government dialogue committee,” he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

