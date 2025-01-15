Opposition protests non-production of their jailed senator

ISLAMABAD: Despite the issuance of production order of incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Ejaz Chaudhary by Chairman Senate Yousaf Raza Gilani, the government failed to produce him in the upper house of the Parliament on the maiden day of its 345th session on Tuesday.

“This is an insult to the Parliament,” leader of the opposition in Senate Shibli Faraz told the media on the sidelines of the Senate meeting.

“The non-implementation of the production order issued by the chairman Senate is an insult to all of us— the Parliament, in particular,” he said.

“We tried so many times to have this production order issued by the chairman Senate,” he added.

“And when this production order is issued, there has been no implementation— the Punjab government gives no importance to this august house,” Faraz said.

Later, in the Senate session, Law Minister Azam Tarar advised the PTI to take up the issue of production order’s non-implementation before the government’s committee engaged in dialogue with the PTI.

“Ejaz Chaudhry’s production order has been issued, which is a good thing. This production order has not been implemented, the PTI dialogue committee is requested to take up this issue with the government dialogue committee,” he said.

