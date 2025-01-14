AIRLINK 200.29 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (1.39%)
BOP 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.14%)
CNERGY 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.74%)
FCCL 34.94 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.51%)
FFL 17.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.36%)
FLYNG 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.02%)
HUBC 127.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.06%)
HUMNL 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
KEL 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.46%)
KOSM 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.08%)
MLCF 44.62 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.06%)
OGDC 222.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.76 (-1.23%)
PACE 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.07%)
PAEL 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
PIAHCLA 17.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.99%)
PIBTL 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
POWER 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
PPL 192.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.81%)
PRL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (7.07%)
PTC 24.44 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
SEARL 101.27 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.4%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5%)
SSGC 43.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
SYM 18.76 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.97%)
TELE 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.61%)
TPLP 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
TRG 66.19 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (3.26%)
WAVESAPP 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.54%)
WTL 1.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
BR100 12,040 Increased By 72 (0.6%)
BR30 36,689 Increased By 5 (0.01%)
KSE100 114,804 Increased By 574.1 (0.5%)
KSE30 36,102 Increased By 118.3 (0.33%)
Jan 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Lives of Gaza hostages must be ‘top priority’: Scholz

AFP Published 14 Jan, 2025 10:57pm

BERLIN: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday said a potential truce with Hamas would be “painful” for Israel but that saving hostages’ lives must now be the “top priority”.

“After many months of agonising negotiations, an agreement now seems within reach,” Scholz said as Gaza truce talks appeared to be on the verge of a breakthrough in Qatar.

“We understand how painful any agreement with the terrorist organisation Hamas is for Israel,” Scholz said. “Nevertheless, the lives of the hostages must now be the top priority.”

Qatar, Egypt and the United States have stepped up efforts to broker a ceasefire to enable the release of hostages held in Gaza since Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack on Israel.

Gaza ceasefire deal close after ‘breakthrough’ in Doha

Qatar said negotiations for a Gaza truce and hostage release deal were in their “final stages” on Tuesday, adding that it was hopeful an agreement could be reached “very soon”.

Scholz said he was calling for an agreement partly because “there are numerous German nationals among the hostages” and said it would “finally alleviate the suffering in Gaza”.

A source from the foreign ministry told AFP in September that the hostages still in Gaza included “a low double-digit number of people with a German connection”.

Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack – the deadliest in Israel’s history – resulted in the deaths of 1,210 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of official Israeli figures.

Hamas also took 251 people hostage, 94 of whom are still being held in Gaza, including 34 the Israeli military says are dead.

Israel’s retaliatory campaign in Gaza has killed 46,645 people, a majority of them civilians, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory, whose figures the UN considers reliable.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz Israel and Hamas Gaza hostages

Comments

200 characters

Lives of Gaza hostages must be ‘top priority’: Scholz

Aurangzeb pledges enhanced security for Chinese interests in Pakistan: Report

Aurangzeb, Lee explore opportunities to enhance Pakistan-Hong Kong economic ties

$25bn in 5 years: PM Shehbaz expresses satisfaction at measures for IT exports target

Saudi firm Manara may invest in Pakistan’s Reko Diq mine, minister says

Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

SUVs take the spotlight as Pakistan car sales soar 69% YoY in December

Shell Pakistan changes name to Wafi Energy Pakistan Limited

Buying continues at PSX, KSE-100 gains 574 points

Mitchell’s Fruit Farms to grant due diligence access to CCL Holdings

US prosecutor Jack Smith defends criminal case against Trump

Read more stories