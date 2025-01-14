PetroVietnam Gas seeks 4 LNG cargoes for March-May delivery in tender document

SINGAPORE: PetroVietnam Gas has issued a tender seeking four cargoes of liquefied natural gas for delivery between March and May, according to a tender document.

It is seeking the cargoes or a total 14,200,000 million British thermal units (mmBtu) of LNG to be delivered to the Thi Vai terminal.

The tender closes on Jan. 16.

A trade source said on Tuesday that the tender was issued as PetroVietnam Gas is expecting more LNG demand from the power sector this year.

PV Gas imported five LNG cargoes last year, of which three were delivered during the country’s dry season that ends around April to May, according to data from analytics firm Kpler.