AIRLINK 200.98 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (1.74%)
BOP 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.24%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.3%)
FCCL 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.69%)
FFL 17.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
FLYNG 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.24%)
HUBC 127.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.26%)
HUMNL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.51%)
KEL 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.61%)
KOSM 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.89%)
MLCF 44.51 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.82%)
OGDC 223.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-0.72%)
PACE 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
PAEL 42.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
PIAHCLA 17.54 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.86%)
PIBTL 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
PPL 193.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.46%)
PRL 41.15 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (6.17%)
PTC 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.68%)
SEARL 101.50 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (1.63%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1%)
SSGC 44.30 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.23%)
SYM 18.81 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.24%)
TELE 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.03%)
TPLP 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.69%)
TRG 67.00 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (4.52%)
WAVESAPP 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.74%)
WTL 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.12%)
YOUW 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.24%)
BR100 12,035 Increased By 67.5 (0.56%)
BR30 36,784 Increased By 100.8 (0.27%)
KSE100 114,951 Increased By 721 (0.63%)
KSE30 36,165 Increased By 181.4 (0.5%)
Jan 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

PetroVietnam Gas seeks 4 LNG cargoes for March-May delivery in tender document

Reuters Published 14 Jan, 2025 11:57am

SINGAPORE: PetroVietnam Gas has issued a tender seeking four cargoes of liquefied natural gas for delivery between March and May, according to a tender document.

It is seeking the cargoes or a total 14,200,000 million British thermal units (mmBtu) of LNG to be delivered to the Thi Vai terminal.

The tender closes on Jan. 16.

Global LNG: Asian spot LNG slips on tepid demand, ample supply

A trade source said on Tuesday that the tender was issued as PetroVietnam Gas is expecting more LNG demand from the power sector this year.

PV Gas imported five LNG cargoes last year, of which three were delivered during the country’s dry season that ends around April to May, according to data from analytics firm Kpler.

LNG PetroVietnam Gas

Comments

200 characters

PetroVietnam Gas seeks 4 LNG cargoes for March-May delivery in tender document

H1 remittances surpass export earnings

Country preparing to launch yuan-denominated bonds: Aurangzeb

Security forces kill eight terrorists in KP IBOs: ISPR

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Mitchell’s Fruit Farms to grant due diligence access to CCL Holdings

SBP affirms commitment to increasing financial inclusion

Faisal Spinning Mills successfully commissions 4.8MW windmill in Sindh

Gaza ceasefire deal close after ‘breakthrough’ in Doha

PIA privatisation: EOI to be published by month-end

Faceless customs assessment system: PM orders countrywide enforcement

Read more stories