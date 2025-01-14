AIRLINK 201.00 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (1.75%)
BOP 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.43%)
CNERGY 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.01%)
FCCL 35.01 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.71%)
FFL 17.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
FLYNG 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.24%)
HUBC 127.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.28%)
HUMNL 13.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
KEL 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.02%)
KOSM 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.63%)
MLCF 44.65 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.13%)
OGDC 223.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-0.78%)
PACE 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
PAEL 42.99 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.3%)
PIAHCLA 17.53 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.8%)
PIBTL 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
PPL 193.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-0.67%)
PRL 41.13 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (6.11%)
PTC 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.48%)
SEARL 101.84 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (1.97%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1%)
SSGC 44.35 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.35%)
SYM 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.72%)
TELE 9.62 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.48%)
TPLP 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.69%)
TRG 66.42 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (3.62%)
WAVESAPP 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.74%)
WTL 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.12%)
YOUW 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.24%)
BR100 12,035 Increased By 67.5 (0.56%)
BR30 36,784 Increased By 100.8 (0.27%)
KSE100 114,925 Increased By 695.4 (0.61%)
KSE30 36,156 Increased By 172.2 (0.48%)
Jan 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Security forces kill eight terrorists in KP IBOs: ISPR

BR Web Desk Published 14 Jan, 2025 11:59am

Security forces killed eight khawarij in two separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

“An intelligence based operation was conducted by the security forces in Tank District on reported presence of Khawarij,” the ISPR said, adding that security effectively engaged the Khawarij location and killed six terrorists.

In another encounter that took place in general area Tirah valley, Khyber District, own troops successfully neutralized two Khawarij, the press release said.

The military’s media wing concluded that sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Khawarij found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country.

On Monday, while chairing a meeting to review the ongoing military operations in KPK, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir lauded security forces for successfully dismantling the operational capabilities of terrorist groups in the country.

The army chief said that terrorism had no place in the country, and said he was immensely proud of the remarkable achievements of our security forces.

“Our forces have relentlessly pursued and eliminated key terrorist leaders, dismantled their infrastructure and neutralised their cells, sending a clear message that terror has no place in our land. This war is ongoing and we would take it to its logical conclusion.”

Khyber pakhtunkhwa ISPR terrorists COAS Gen Syed Asim Munir

Comments

200 characters

Security forces kill eight terrorists in KP IBOs: ISPR

H1 remittances surpass export earnings

Country preparing to launch yuan-denominated bonds: Aurangzeb

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Mitchell’s Fruit Farms to grant due diligence access to CCL Holdings

SBP affirms commitment to increasing financial inclusion

Faisal Spinning Mills successfully commissions 4.8MW windmill in Sindh

Gaza ceasefire deal close after ‘breakthrough’ in Doha

PIA privatisation: EOI to be published by month-end

Faceless customs assessment system: PM orders countrywide enforcement

Read more stories