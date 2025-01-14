Security forces kill eight terrorists in KP IBOs: ISPR

Security forces killed eight khawarij in two separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

“An intelligence based operation was conducted by the security forces in Tank District on reported presence of Khawarij,” the ISPR said, adding that security effectively engaged the Khawarij location and killed six terrorists.

In another encounter that took place in general area Tirah valley, Khyber District, own troops successfully neutralized two Khawarij, the press release said.

The military’s media wing concluded that sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Khawarij found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country.

On Monday, while chairing a meeting to review the ongoing military operations in KPK, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir lauded security forces for successfully dismantling the operational capabilities of terrorist groups in the country.

The army chief said that terrorism had no place in the country, and said he was immensely proud of the remarkable achievements of our security forces.

“Our forces have relentlessly pursued and eliminated key terrorist leaders, dismantled their infrastructure and neutralised their cells, sending a clear message that terror has no place in our land. This war is ongoing and we would take it to its logical conclusion.”