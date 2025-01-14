AIRLINK 196.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.58%)
BOP 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.21%)
CNERGY 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.17%)
FCCL 35.30 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.56%)
FFL 17.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.45%)
FLYNG 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.25%)
HUBC 128.00 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.21%)
HUMNL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.51%)
KEL 4.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.09%)
MLCF 44.66 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.16%)
OGDC 223.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-0.47%)
PACE 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
PAEL 42.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
PIAHCLA 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.63%)
PIBTL 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
POWER 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.99%)
PPL 194.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.15%)
PRL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (5.78%)
PTC 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
SEARL 101.90 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (2.03%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 44.90 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.61%)
SYM 19.06 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.58%)
TELE 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.43%)
TPLP 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
TRG 64.81 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.11%)
WAVESAPP 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.74%)
WTL 1.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
YOUW 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
BR100 12,021 Increased By 53.1 (0.44%)
BR30 36,817 Increased By 133.3 (0.36%)
KSE100 114,568 Increased By 338.1 (0.3%)
KSE30 36,039 Increased By 55.5 (0.15%)
Jan 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Yuan bounces after China steps up support, but downward pressure persists

Reuters Published 14 Jan, 2025 11:45am

SHANGHAI: The yuan rebounded slightly on Tuesday as the surging dollar paused and China’s central bank stepped up support, but the currency remained near 16-month lows as nervous markets awaited Donald Trump’s inauguration as US president next week.

Trump has threatened sharply higher tariffs on Chinese goods, potentially hurting its exports and putting further depreciation pressure on the yuan.

The yuan changed hands at 7.33 per dollar around the lunch break, a tad stronger than Monday’s close, after the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the daily guidance rate 1,283 pips firmer than Reuters estimate.

Other recent moves by the PBOC to arrest the yuan’s slide include allowing companies to borrow more from abroad, suspending bond buying to slow rapid falls in yields, and ramping up yuan bill issuance in Hong Kong.

Also aiding the yuan’s bounce on Tuesday, the dollar index dipped 0.3%. It has surged since Trump won the election.

Yuan steadies near 16-month low as PBOC announces record bill sales in HK

The offshore yuan strengthened 0.07% to 7.3436 per dollar, after PBOC Governor Pan Gongsheng on Monday vowed to maintain currency stability and substantially increase the proportion of China’s foreign exchange reserves in Hong Kong.

Nanhua Futures said in a note on Tuesday that although authorities have sent a slew of signals to try to stabilize the yuan, “the currency’s trend may not change, in the backdrop of China’s rate discount to the US and a still-weak domestic economy.”

Commenting on the PBOC’s move on Monday to raise offshore borrowing limit for companies - designed to increase dollar supply in the onshore market - the brokerage said companies may be reluctant to borrow due to higher U.S rates, thus undercutting effectiveness of the measures.

Yuan

Comments

200 characters

Yuan bounces after China steps up support, but downward pressure persists

Aurangzeb pledges enhanced security for Chinese interests in Pakistan: Report

Country preparing to launch yuan-denominated bonds: Aurangzeb

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

SBP affirms commitment to increasing financial inclusion

Gaza ceasefire deal close after ‘breakthrough’ in Doha

PIA privatisation: EOI to be published by month-end

Faceless customs assessment system: PM orders countrywide enforcement

Fire-ravaged Los Angeles in path of dangerous Santa Ana winds

SC questions transfer of civilian cases to military courts

NPGCL board reinstates CEO

Read more stories