AIRLINK 196.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.56%)
BOP 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.02%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.02%)
FCCL 35.34 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.67%)
FFL 17.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
FLYNG 25.41 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.29%)
HUBC 128.10 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.29%)
HUMNL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.51%)
KEL 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
KOSM 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.79%)
MLCF 44.70 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.25%)
OGDC 223.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-0.47%)
PACE 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
PAEL 42.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
PIAHCLA 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.68%)
PIBTL 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
POWER 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.54%)
PPL 194.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.15%)
PRL 40.99 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (5.75%)
PTC 24.49 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
SEARL 101.99 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (2.12%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 44.91 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.63%)
SYM 19.05 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.53%)
TELE 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.43%)
TPLP 12.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
TRG 64.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.62%)
WAVESAPP 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.7%)
WTL 1.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
YOUW 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
BR100 12,009 Increased By 41.8 (0.35%)
BR30 36,774 Increased By 90.4 (0.25%)
KSE100 114,603 Increased By 373 (0.33%)
KSE30 36,055 Increased By 70.6 (0.2%)
Jan 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Trump policy uncertainty lifts gold; US inflation data in focus

Reuters Published 14 Jan, 2025 11:03am

Gold prices gained on Tuesday, buoyed by uncertainty surrounding US President-elect Donald Trump’s policy plans and investor positioning ahead of crucial US inflation data that will offer further insights into the Federal Reserve’s policy path.

Spot gold rose 0.5% to $2,674.26 per ounce by 0502 GMT. US gold futures gained 0.4% to $2,689.10.

Gold prices fell about 1% on Monday as robust US jobs data released last week boosted the dollar.

A stronger dollar makes gold more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

The jobs report also reinforced the Fed’s cautious stance on rate cuts this year, while concerns grew that Trump’s tariff plans could fuel inflation.

“The reason why gold is faring better during the current period of US dollar strength than it historically has can be ascribed to the inflationary concerns of investors… gold has assumed its mantle as an inflation hedge,” said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

US consumers’ outlook on the expected path of inflation was mixed last month, a survey by the New York Fed showed.

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,500 in Pakistan

Bullion is used as a hedge against inflation, although higher interest rates reduce the non-yielding asset’s appeal.

Investors now await the producer price index (PPI) report later in the day and the US consumer price index (CPI) data on Wednesday for further insights into the economy and the Fed’s 2025 policy trajectory.

Several Fed officials are also due to speak this week.

“If we happen to see softer inflation figures this week, that would likely see the US dollar come under selling pressure, which could boost gold as it becomes less expensive to buy,” Waterer said.

COMEX gold speculators raised net long positions by 12,116 contracts to 194,499 in the week to Jan. 7, data showed on Monday.

Spot silver gained 0.3% to $29.68 per ounce, palladium climbed 0.6% to $959.70 and platinum rose 0.5% to $943.25.

Gold Spot gold bullion Spot silver LME gold

Comments

200 characters

Trump policy uncertainty lifts gold; US inflation data in focus

Aurangzeb pledges enhanced security for Chinese interests in Pakistan: Report

Country preparing to launch yuan-denominated bonds: Aurangzeb

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

SBP affirms commitment to increasing financial inclusion

Gaza ceasefire deal close after ‘breakthrough’ in Doha

PIA privatisation: EOI to be published by month-end

Faceless customs assessment system: PM orders countrywide enforcement

Fire-ravaged Los Angeles in path of dangerous Santa Ana winds

SC questions transfer of civilian cases to military courts

NPGCL board reinstates CEO

Read more stories