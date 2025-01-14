AIRLINK 196.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-0.68%)
BOP 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.02%)
CNERGY 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.88%)
FCCL 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.7%)
FFL 17.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.34%)
FLYNG 25.31 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.89%)
HUBC 128.05 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.25%)
HUMNL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.51%)
KEL 4.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.09%)
MLCF 44.72 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.29%)
OGDC 223.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-0.52%)
PACE 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
PAEL 42.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.26%)
PIAHCLA 17.55 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.92%)
PIBTL 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
POWER 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
PPL 194.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.15%)
PRL 41.08 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (5.99%)
PTC 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
SEARL 101.72 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.85%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 44.90 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.61%)
SYM 19.05 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.53%)
TELE 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.43%)
TPLP 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
TRG 64.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.09%)
WAVESAPP 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.74%)
WTL 1.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
YOUW 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
BR100 12,021 Increased By 53.1 (0.44%)
BR30 36,817 Increased By 133.3 (0.36%)
KSE100 114,570 Increased By 340.3 (0.3%)
KSE30 36,041 Increased By 56.9 (0.16%)
Indian shares open higher after dropping to 7-month lows

Reuters Published 14 Jan, 2025 10:46am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Indian shares opened higher on Tuesday after ending at seven-month lows in the previous session, although the gains were capped by a decline in IT firm HCLTech after it reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly revenue.

The Nifty 50 rose 0.48% to 23,196.2 points as of 9:15 a.m. IST, while the BSE Sensex added 0.42% to 76,671.93.

Both benchmarks lost about 1.4% each in the previous session and closed at seven-month lows after an unexpectedly strong US jobs report signaled fewer rate cuts amid persistent worries over slowing domestic earnings and yet another slump in the Indian rupee.

Barring IT, which fell 0.7%, the other 12 major sectors advanced at the open.

The broader, more domestically focussed small and midcaps rose about 0.5% each.

They had dropped about 4% each in the previous session.

Indian shares slump on worries over corporate earnings, fewer Fed cuts

Among individual stocks, HCLTech fell 5.3%, weighing on the IT index, after it narrowed its full-year revenue growth forecast and posted a smaller-than-expected December-quarter revenue due tounderperformance in its software business.

Meanwhile, domestic retail inflation eased to a four-month low in December, data released after market hours on Monday showed, boosting hopes of the Reserve Bank of India cutting interest rates in February.

Indian shares

