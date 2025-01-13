AIRLINK 197.55 Increased By ▲ 7.91 (4.17%)
BOP 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.78%)
CNERGY 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.04%)
FCCL 34.42 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.82%)
FFL 17.66 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.34%)
FLYNG 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.23%)
HUBC 127.73 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (1.33%)
HUMNL 13.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
KEL 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.31%)
KOSM 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.67%)
MLCF 44.15 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.01%)
OGDC 224.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.02%)
PACE 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.63%)
PAEL 42.86 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.68%)
PIAHCLA 17.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
PIBTL 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.55%)
POWER 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
PPL 194.30 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (0.63%)
PRL 38.76 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (3.8%)
PTC 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.33%)
SEARL 99.87 Increased By ▲ 5.33 (5.64%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SSGC 43.76 Increased By ▲ 3.83 (9.59%)
SYM 18.58 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.56%)
TELE 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.31%)
TPLP 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (4.6%)
TRG 64.10 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (2.31%)
WAVESAPP 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.88%)
WTL 1.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.71%)
YOUW 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.26%)
BR100 11,968 Increased By 154.1 (1.3%)
BR30 36,684 Increased By 449.7 (1.24%)
KSE100 114,230 Increased By 982.8 (0.87%)
KSE30 35,984 Increased By 272.3 (0.76%)
Markets

Indian shares slump on worries over corporate earnings, fewer Fed cuts

Reuters Published 13 Jan, 2025 05:27pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Indian shares tumbled on Monday, with the midcap index recording its biggest slide in seven months, after an unexpectedly strong U.S. jobs report signalled fewer Federal Reserve rate cuts amid persistent worries over slowing domestic earnings.

The benchmark Nifty 50 fell 1.47% to 23,085.95, while the BSE Sensex shed 1.36% to 76,330.01. Both benchmarks closed at their lowest in about seven months.

The broader, more-domestically focussed small- and midcaps sank a steeper 4% each, which analysts said was due to relatively richer valuations that could be tested if corporate earnings disappointed.

“The slowdown in Indian economic growth is also leading to worries of a likely decline in corporate earnings growth,” said Yashovardhan Khemka, senior manager of research and analytics at Abans Holdings.

The markets were also hit by unexpectedly strong U.S. jobs data, which led investors to price in one U.S. rate cut of 25 basis points in 2025.

Indian shares log weekly losses as earnings worries overshadow IT gains

That lifted 10-year Treasury yields to 14-month highs and sent the dollar rallying, making emerging markets such as India less attractive for investment.

This has exacerbated foreign outflows, triggering a sharp decline in Indian markets, said Khemka.

Foreigners have pulled out around $2.5 billion worth of Indian equities so far in January, which has also sent the rupee plummeting to record lows, including on the day.

All 13 major sectors declined and forty six of the Nifty 50 constituents logged losses. HDFC Bank, the heaviest stock on both benchmarks - shed 1.6%.

Among individual stocks, D-mart operator Avenue Supermarts lost about 5% after analysts flagged pressure on the company’s operating profit margins.

Investors await domestic consumer price inflation data, due after market hours on Monday. A Reuters poll of economists expects India’s inflation to have eased to 5.3% in December on moderating food price rises.

