AIRLINK 197.55 Increased By ▲ 7.91 (4.17%)
BOP 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.78%)
CNERGY 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.04%)
FCCL 34.42 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.82%)
FFL 17.66 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.34%)
FLYNG 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.23%)
HUBC 127.73 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (1.33%)
HUMNL 13.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
KEL 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.31%)
KOSM 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.67%)
MLCF 44.15 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.01%)
OGDC 224.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.02%)
PACE 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.63%)
PAEL 42.86 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.68%)
PIAHCLA 17.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
PIBTL 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.55%)
POWER 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
PPL 194.30 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (0.63%)
PRL 38.76 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (3.8%)
PTC 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.33%)
SEARL 99.87 Increased By ▲ 5.33 (5.64%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SSGC 43.76 Increased By ▲ 3.83 (9.59%)
SYM 18.58 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.56%)
TELE 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.31%)
TPLP 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (4.6%)
TRG 64.10 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (2.31%)
WAVESAPP 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.88%)
WTL 1.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.71%)
YOUW 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.26%)
BR100 11,968 Increased By 154.1 (1.3%)
BR30 36,684 Increased By 449.7 (1.24%)
KSE100 114,230 Increased By 982.8 (0.87%)
KSE30 35,984 Increased By 272.3 (0.76%)
Jan 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

BOJ deputy governor flags chance of rate hike next week

Reuters Published 14 Jan, 2025 08:37am

YOKOHAMA: The Bank of Japan will debate whether to raise interest rates next week, as prospects of sustained wage gains heighten and the U.S. policy outlook becomes clearer in President-elect Donald Trump’s inaugural address, Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino said.

Japan’s economy minister vows to coordinate policy with BOJ

In a speech to business leaders in the city of Yokohama, Himino said on Tuesday it would “not be normal” for real interest rates to remain negative once Japan had overcome shocks and factors that caused deflation.

Various surveys and reports from the central bank’s regional branches had heightened hopes that wage growth would remain strong this year, he said.

Himino also said the U.S. economy was likely to remain strong for the time being, and the “broad direction” of U.S. economic policy would likely become clear in Trump’s inaugural address on Jan. 20.

“The board will discuss whether to raise interest rates next week and reach a decision, based on the economic and price projections laid out in our quarterly outlook report,” he said.

The remarks come ahead of the BOJ’s two-day policy meeting concluding on Jan. 24, when some analysts expect the bank to raise short-term rates from the current 0.25%. The board will also issue fresh quarterly growth and price forecasts that serve as the basis for setting monetary policy.

Himino’s views on wages and the U.S. policy outlook have been closely watched by markets, after Governor Kazuo Ueda cited uncertainty over the domestic wage outlook and Trump’s policies as reasons to hold off raising rates last month.

In a quarterly report analysing regional economies released last week, the BOJ said wage hikes were spreading to firms of all sizes and sectors, signalling that conditions for a near-term rate hike were continuing to fall into place.

Prospects of sustained wage gains and the increase in import costs due to a weak yen have heightened attention within the BOJ to rising inflationary pressures that may lead to an upgrade in its price forecast this month, sources have told Reuters.

The BOJ ended negative interest rates in March and raised its short-term rate target to 0.25% in July on the view Japan was on track to durably meet the bank’s 2% inflation target.

Ueda has signalled readiness to raise rates further if broadening wage hikes underpin consumption and allow companies to keep hiking prices not just for goods but services.

Bank of Japan

Comments

200 characters

BOJ deputy governor flags chance of rate hike next week

Country preparing to launch yuan-denominated bonds: Aurangzeb

SBP affirms commitment to increasing financial inclusion

PIA privatisation: EOI to be published by month-end

Faceless customs assessment system: PM orders countrywide enforcement

SC questions transfer of civilian cases to military courts

NPGCL board reinstates CEO

PM directs prompt completion of low-cost housing projects

‘Deviation from policy’ Fin Div seeks explanation from PAOs

Shaping economies: Aurangzeb highlights transformative power of innovation

Separate benches formed for early disposal of tax cases: CJP

Read more stories