TOKYO: Japan’s government will closely coordinate policy with the central bank as the economy is at a critical stage in shifting to growth that is driven by higher wages and investment, economy minister Ryosei Akazawa said on Friday.

“Once we are able to fully declare an end to deflation, we can relieve ourselves from deploying tools we had in store to fight deflation,” Akazawa told a regular news conference.