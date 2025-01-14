Army says 27 militants killed in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: In a major counter-terrorism success, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the Kacchi District of Balochistan on January 12, eliminating 27 terrorists, according to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Acting on credible intelligence about the presence of terrorists in the area, security forces stealthily surrounded their hideout.

A fierce exchange of fire ensued, during which the terrorists were neutralised.

The operation also led to the destruction of multiple hideouts, as well as the recovery of significant caches of arms, ammunition, and explosives. According to the ISPR, the eliminated terrorists were involved in numerous heinous acts of violence targeting both security forces and innocent civilians.

They were highly wanted by law enforcement agencies for their role in sabotaging peace and stability in the region. The ISPR reaffirmed the resolve of Pakistan’s security forces to root out terrorism, emphasising their commitment to the peace, stability, and progress of Balochistan.

