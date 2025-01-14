Separate benches formed for early disposal of tax cases: CJP

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi stated that separate benches have been constituted for hearing and early disposal of taxation cases.

He said with the assistance of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and chartered accountants, they are developing a mechanism for early disposal of tax cases, adding the main problem is that where the Supreme Court has finally decided the cases, but the FBR approaches High Courts in those cases; thus, they remain pending in the courts.

The chief justice was talking to the Press Association of Supreme Court (PAS)’s reporters at the Supreme Court, here on Monday. He outlined his vision for enhancing judicial efficiency and accessibility. He was very candid, open and frank in his discussion.

He told that the benches have also been established for criminal and elections cases. He described the Supreme Court as a “Titanic” that cannot be fundamentally altered but can chart a better course with reforms.

Tax-related cases: CJP wants dedicated benches for speedy justice

The chief justice apprised about his visit to district courts in far-flung areas of Sindh, Balochistan and the Punjab. “I was really jolted during my visit to Gwadar and Quetta, as the main demand of the people and lawyers there was to resolve the missing person issues.”

He promised to prioritise such cases and stressed the importance of acknowledging Sindhi and Balochi judges while offering free legal aid to underprivileged litigants.

CJP Afridi acknowledged flaws in judiciary, saying “judiciary has to be mature.” “Constructive criticism is a must for the development of the judiciary, but the journalists must verify their information before publishing the stories,” he added.

Justice Afridi emphasised that each Supreme Court judge operates independently. He highlighted the need for reforms, including improved case management and digital tools to keep litigants updated through email and WhatsApp notifications, from filing to final decision. He said that reforms have started in the apex court.

Addressing the judiciary’s challenges, Justice Afridi revealed that urgent requests are being streamlined, with judges clearing 8,000 cases in a short period.

The chief justice expressed regret over prisoners’ complaints about prolonged trials and pledged to expedite older cases through daily special bench hearings.

The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) has also been reactivated to address complaints against judges. He told that inquiries have been going on against some judges. He said there has been consensus among the SJC members to take stern action against the scandalous and frivolous litigations.

Justice Afridi commended Justice Mansoor Ali Shah for advancing alternative dispute resolution (ADR) mechanisms, proposing training for retired judges and initiating the system in Islamabad before expanding it nationwide.

Reflecting on judicial unity, Afridi acknowledged past tensions but maintained optimism about the judiciary’s progress. He said in the last three to four years the apex court heard “tough cases”, due to that there has been tension among the judges. “Time will heal; we must move forward with collective wisdom,” he said, noting that the judiciary is recovering from a challenging period of intense case backlogs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025