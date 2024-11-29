Tax-related cases: CJP wants dedicated benches for speedy justice

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Yahya Afridi wants dedicated benches for expeditious disposal of tax-related cases. Reaffirming its commitment to improving service delivery and expanding access to justice, the chief justice, on Thursday, presided over two meetings at the Supreme Court, Islamabad.

The first meeting was attended by Justice Ayesha A Malik and Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan, along with Muhammad Salim Khan, registrar of the Supreme Court, Sher Shah, a renowned development expert, and other core team members.

The agenda focused on reviewing progress in key reform areas, including IT advancements, case management improvements, human resource optimisation, capacity building, training initiatives and broader public consultation via feedback mechanism.

Input tax claim and credit: SC defines applicability of Section 8 of Sales Tax Act

The chief justice and the judges acknowledged the significant progress made in these domains and commended the team for their dedication. They also gave them a node to proceed in the matter with a few constructive suggestions to enhance the reform initiatives and ensure their support for effective implementation.

The chief justice also chaired another meeting to address pending tax cases before the Supreme Court. The session was attended by representatives from the tax bar and the legal team of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Islamabad. Discussions focused on critical issues, procedural modalities, and strategies for the expeditious disposal of tax-related cases.

The chief justice apprised the participants about the formation of dedicated benches to hear tax cases and stressed the importance of categorising cases while discouraging frequent adjournments to expedite proceedings. The bar representatives assured their full cooperation and expressed gratitude for the steps taken to address these concerns.

These deliberations underscore the Supreme Court’s unwavering resolve to promote institutional growth, deliver timely justice, and enhance case management for the benefit of all citizens. The court remains committed to fostering transparency, accountability, and efficiency in its operations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024